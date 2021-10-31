Rare ‘penis plant’ just bloomed for the first time in 25 years

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Vice

A small event has just happened in a botanical garden in the city of Leiden, the Netherlands: a very rare “penis plant”, also known as Amorphophallus decus-silvae, has just bloomed. It would be only the third time that such an event has occurred in Europe, and a first for almost 25 years.

It must be said that this funny plant, native to Indonesia, is damn capricious. Growing her requires both a very hot and not too humid environment, explains media outlet Vice. Worse, if we want to see it bloom, we sometimes have to wait between 3 and 12 years, the time it collects enough energy. Patience is essential.

For its part, the Amorphophallus decus-silvae from the city of Leiden started showing the first signs of flowering last September, after six years of waiting. A month later, its flower bud had reached nearly a meter in height, erect on a thin stalk of nearly 2 meters.





Unsurprisingly, crowds have been flocking for a few days to see this atypical plant. Obviously, his name, also unusual, intrigues and attracts curiosity. This plant is one of the three plants known as “penis”, with, among others, the famous Amorphophallus titanium, the “titan phallus”. This term Amorphophallus has a simple meaning: it means “shapeless penis”. Although at first glance, this plant does not really look like a phallus, with a little imagination, we do notice a small resemblance, with its slender spadix, this white stem in the center.

Another peculiarity of Amorphophallus decus-silvae is that it smells bad. Very bad. During the flowering phase, its spadix heats up and emits a terrible stench, akin to the smell of rotting flesh, reports CNN. This unpleasant feature nevertheless has an advantage: when it stinks, it means that the plant will finally soon flower. And after years of waiting, there is no doubt that this nauseating odor has a scent of victory for botanists.