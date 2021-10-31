RC Lens (2-1): Kakuta removes a start of controversy with Haise

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the most expensive blood and gold transfers

Recovered from his thigh injury, Gaël Kakuta (30) did not start against OL yesterday at Groupama Stadium. Franck Haise has indeed preferred Wesely Saïd, on fire against FC Metz last weekend.

Badly took him since the entry of Kakuta in the second half breathed a wind of revolt which put RC Lens back on track. “I know he’s a very good player, I had him at Vitesse (Arnhem, in 2013), laughed Peter Bosz after the meeting. We did a middle block but in small spaces, he can play very well, he almost scored, Antho made an exceptional save. “

Kakuta validates Haise’s choice

Should we regret not having played it earlier? Haise did not seem of this opinion: “He had to go back in intensity because three weeks without collective training is enormous, especially at the pace at which we play. He did 25 minutes against Metz, there, a half. He will have an almost full week, that will allow him to continue to gain strength. “

Kakuta abounded: “He made the right decision because I’m not 100% yet. I watched the game a little from the bench, I told myself that faced with a team that presses high, each time I was served, I too put some rhythm into it. That I put myself in positions that can annoy them. It worked for me. “

