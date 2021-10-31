RC Lens (2-1): Pierre Ménès names a hero in Lyon and emits a flat in Lens

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: Most lucrative jersey sponsorship deals

OL emerged victorious from the shock of the 12th day of L1 yesterday against RC Lens (2-1). Not without difficulty since the Gones were almost joined by the Sang et Or after leading by two goals at the break.

“OL have never mastered their subject, neither defensively nor offensively and the score of 2-0 at rest was even quite flattering for the Bosz players, coldly analyzed Pierre Ménès on his blog. But when you’re Lensois, you never let go of a match and the Northerners attacked well in the second half, reducing the score quite quickly by Kalimuendo, with great success. “

It was then that OL found a savior in the person of Anthony Lopes. “Anthony Lopes made a few good saves and the joy of the Lyonnais to win the victory at the end of the game speaks volumes about the relief of the Gones who will still have to, with a little more confidence, find serenity in all the areas of their game, added Ménès. As for the Artesians, even if it is a defeat, we cannot say that their playing principles are to be called into question. They just – occasionally – lacked offensive realism. “

“Lyon is doing well”

Mistreated by Lens, OL nevertheless moved forward and temporarily entered the Top 5. No winner in the clash of the poorly classified, but two rather exceptional goals.

