Rennes hung by Troyes, Bordeaux overthrows Reims, Strasbourg is a hit with Lorient

After Nice’s victory against Angers (2-1), the 12th day of Ligue 1 continued this Sunday with a duel between Troyes and Rennes. Outside, the Bretons sixth in Ligue 1 had the opportunity to climb on the podium in case of success. On a series of two straight wins, Troyes could move away from the red zone and place themselves in the middle of the table. The match started strong with an attempt by Martin Terrier for Rennes (4th), but Renaud Ripart responded immediately. Finally, Rennes took the advantage on a corner following a header from Nayef Aguerd, an exercise specialist (1-0, 9th). Rennes missed the opportunity to double the bet via Gaëtan Laborde (14th) then Benjamin Bourigeaud (20th). Troyes suffered, but Mama Baldé offered herself a huge opportunity alone at close range (23rd).

Rennes is tearing itself apart, Montpellier offers itself Nantes

And as half-time approached, Rennes sank with Adil Rami’s equalizer from a corner (1-1, 38th) then the second goal signed Tristan Dingomé (2-1, 40th). Stunned, Stade Rennais tried to react to the return of the locker room, but Jimmy Giraudon blocked Gaëtan Laborde (47th). Troyes got two possibilities via Renaud Ripart (53rd) and Giulian Biancone (67th) without scoring, but Rennes also pushed. On a missed shot from Lovro Majer, Serhou Guirassy was on the lookout, but his goal was refused for offside (74th). By dint of retreating, Troyes cracked with a nice strike from Martin Terrier who found the net (2-2, 81st). The former Lyonnais even thought of giving the victory to his people, but it was not enough (90th + 2). Finally, this 2-2 draw allows Rennes to be fifth in Ligue 1 while Troyes gleans a good point.

Surprising seventh in Ligue 1 before challenging Montpellier (13th), FC Nantes wanted to continue their good start to the season. The Nantes team started the game with two big possibilities from Roli Pereira de Sa (3rd and 5th). Manhandled, Montpellier even passed very close to the ball a few minutes later with the release of Jonas Omlin countered then a dangerous loss of ball from Mamadou Sakho (14th). Montpellier was struggling to play, but things got better over the minutes. Téji Savanier came very close to scoring before the break (45th). Having more and more spaces after the locker room, the latter raised the ball and hit hard in front of the surface. His shot was repelled by Alban Lafont, but Florent Mollet followed well to score with a volley (1-0, 64 ‘). A few minutes later, Elye Wahi adjusted Alban Lafont and gave more scope to the Hérault performance (2-0, 71st). Téji Savanier even missed the opportunity to score a third goal with a free kick that came to death on the bar (75th). Téji Savanier thought to offer the double to Elye Wahi, but he saw his goal being logically refused for offside (88th). Finally, this 2-0 success allows Montpellier (11th) to return to a point from Nantes (10th).





Strasbourg wins Lorient, Bordeaux overthrows Reims

Warm in the middle of the table, Strasbourg (12th) received Lorient (10th). Two teams that have alternated the good and the less good for several weeks. And in this little game, the two teams showed very different faces. Despite a good attempt by Vincent Le Goff (15th) and a failure by Terem Moffi (17th), Strasbourg was better in this match. Taking advantage of a good job from Habib Diallo, Ludovic Ajorque opened the scoring with a header and launched the Alsatian festival (1-0, 28th). Following a header from Adrien Thomasson, Habib Diallo took advantage of the release of Paul Nardi to insert himself and double the bet (2-0, 39th). Better, the Senegalese took advantage of a poor clearance of the defense to afford a double with a nice end (3-0, 45th + 2). Completely beaten, Lorient continued to sink in the second half as Adrien Thomasson joined the party by cutting a corner at the far post (4-0, 65 ‘). Controlling the end of the match, Strasbourg won 4-0 and climbed to seventh place in Ligue 1. Lorient is thirteenth.

At the bottom of the table, Bordeaux (17th) received Stade de Reims (16th) in a match where the winner could distance the red zone. And it is the Champenois who started better like the first attempt of Nathanaël Mbuku (6th). The Rémois pushed and Moreto Cassama deposited a cross on the head of El Bilal Touré. Solid, Benoît Costil intervened without batting an eyelid (17th). Heroic, the French international doorman multiplied the parades in front of El Bilal Touré (31st) and Hugo Ekitike (34th). This even offered the possibility to Javaîro Dilrosun to shower the visitors, but the latter fell on Predrag Rajkovic (35th). Finally, the good work of the Stade de Reims was rewarded with the goal of Hugo Ekitike (1-0, 37th). Now this pressure and this activity, Reims was well in his match and in the second period, the young Bradley Locko just entered the game wound up a nice shot in the left top corner of Benoît Costil (2-0, 63rd).

While we no longer expected the slightest reaction from Bordeaux, Yacine Adli gave some hope to his family (2-1, 74th). And it was felt immediately and Bordeaux continued the attacks. This offered a free kick which led to the equalization of Jimmy Briand (2-2, 78th). Bordeaux pushed to win and on a penalty in the last moments, Jimmy Briand gave the victory to Bordeaux (3-2, 90th +5). Much regret for Reims who dominated for a long time and finally lost this match. Bordeaux gives air by taking five points ahead of the barrage and overtakes its opponent of the day.

