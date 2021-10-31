REPORTING. 999 days before the Paris 2024 Olympics, Kipchoge capsizes the crowd during the “marathon for all”

It’s a white star that pierces the sky-blue melee. After about ten minutes of effort, Eliud Kipchoge, double Olympic champion and world record holder in the marathon, finishes his race, in the middle of the anonymous, Sunday October 31st. The meteor has just climbed up the famous Parisian avenue so quickly that some have preferred to follow its trail … by bike.

Eliud Kipchoge, winner in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020, then the first runner to finish a marathon under the 2:02 mark in Berlin in 2018 is not here to make up the figure. The star of the discipline is the guest of honor on this day. But the guest is not king: for this 5,000 meters, he is challenged by 3,500 amateurs and must start with a time handicap. With 999 days before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, the goal is to finish before the Kenyan. The reward: get his bib in order to participate in the “marathon for all”, which will open the Paris Olympics in 2024. Upon his arrival, around him, between cries and tears, some collapse on the barriers when others take advantage of the empty Champs-Elysées to extend the pleasure over a few meters.

For them, the adventure began early this morning, shortly after 8 a.m. The Charles de Gaulle-Étoile stop of the Paris metro looks like a first departure gate. In the underground alleys, onlookers are in the minority against the many runners, already ready to do battle. They are easily recognized, with their neon shoes and colorful t-shirts. This flashy yellow to match the green that gives a professional look to any Sunday runner. This is the main objective of this race. Organize a popular event, where “everyone has a chance ” explains after the fact Tony Estanguet, himself qualified after beating Kipchoge.

And on the starting line, a lot of fans are at the rendezvous. Posted in first place, Auguste has been present since 7 a.m. His eyes shining a few minutes before the start, he tells us: “Jam used to running, especially on half marathons. My goal is really the Paris marathon in 2024. I have never run one and it would be wonderful to be able to participate. ” While all his competitors in airlock number 1 only have eyes for Kipchoge, who has just started his warm-up a few meters away, Auguste continues with a smile: “It’s exciting to be able to run next to him.

A few meters further, it is the same excitement that drives Louis and Simon. The two friends develop: “We have the Champs-Élysées for us today, it’s magnificent! Kipchoge is an international star, he’s a bit of an idol, that’s why it’s beautiful too. If we finish before him, that’s just a bonus, but it’s already great to be here “.

When he arrives at the warm-up, the marathon boss is cheered by the runners and the public. Some people abandon their own training to try to see Kipchoge rehearse his scales. The double Olympic champion, him, connects the smiles and the thumbs in the air.





The “Marathon for all” was held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, on the Champs-Elysées, in Paris. (Léo-Pol Platet / France Televisions)

At 10 a.m., the pistol detonated. The first participants set off, those who plan to run at a pace between 6 and 8 km / h. A few minutes apart, four other blows slam, for as many starting airlock. One minute after the last airlock, it’s his turn. The Kipchoge rocket can take off. He must now return to the 3,500 participants. Very quickly, the Kenyan confirms that he will not offer victory for free to his competitors. “He caught up with me after 600 meters “, explains Martin, gone into the fifth and last airlock.





“I followed him for 200 meters for the kif then I finished the race quiet. I think all of airlock 1 qualified, but nobody qualified in airlock 5. It wasn’t very fair but the event was good and then I could see it [Eliud Kipchoge] up close and that was the most important thing for me “.

A lack of equity supposedly also regretted by other participants, aggrieved by the time difference between the different departures.





Eliud Kipchoge signs autographs on the occasion of the “marathon for all”, Sunday October 31, 2021. (Léo-Pol Platet / France Televisions)

Unlike Martin, they are nearly 1,000 to have finished their race before the Kenyan. “I was convinced that I will not make it and when I saw the finish it was the happiest day of my life, smiles Cina, already a marathon runner in 2019. I was too stressed, I wanted to arrive before him. I am very proud of the idea of ​​doing the Paris marathon in 2024. “

Quentin saw the ax pass by. “I got there just before him finally. I could feel him coming back behind me at the end, so I gave it my all, I put in all the potato. It will be my first marathon, in 2024, so it will give me time to prepare, it’s great. Any advice for him to beat me next time? He will have to speed up a bit because that was still too slow “, he quipped after the athlete’s XXL performance.

A great joy with all runners on the Champs-Élysées in Paris this morning. It was so good to meet you all on the way, and for the ones I didn’t see: many congratulations with your bib for the 2024 Paris Marathon Pour Tous.@ Paris2024 @NNRunningTeam pic.twitter.com/LYhoue0amN – Eliud Kipchoge – EGH (@EliudKipchoge) October 31, 2021

After a race completed in a dozen minutes, it is another peloton that Kipchoge then had to face, that of the media and the fans. Still very available, the star of the day commented on his performance: “This is the first time that I am happy to have lost! My defeat is a victory for several hundred people to whom I will meet in 2024 here in Paris “.