sad match, sweet epilogue for the Section against Stade Français (18-9)

By Georges Lannessans

Posted on 10/30/2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Updated 10/30/2021 at 6:49 p.m.

At the end of the rugby table tennis game started this Saturday afternoon at the Hameau, Pau got the better of the Stade Français. The Section ends a series of three straight setbacks

To tell the truth, not much to remember from a soporific first period, to the actual starving playing time. In the ping-pong rugby game that started between Parisians and Béarnais, Pau got off to the best start, thanks to his domination in melee, and the precision of his striker Zack Henry (6-3, 15th) . For the rest, nothing or almost nothing, insofar as the first 40 minutes were limited to a reversal of pressure from one camp to the other. A bunch of kicks as imprecise as the spectacle was sad (9-6, 40th).





Latu, orange yellow

The second act started on the same basis, with the addition of a drizzle which turned into rain. In short, nothing to enhance the quality of the debates, like this delayed tackle from Tagitagivalu allowing Ile-de-France residents to pick up again (9-9, 56th). Worrisome, for Pau which is more crumbly in melee (3 penalties conceded after an hour of play). Delayed tackles it was also question, when Latu dried Hastoy, receiving de facto a yellow card… orange (12-9, 68th).

Thanks to an effective contest from Manu, Henry, despite the entry into play of the n ° 1 scorer Antoine Hastoy, improved the numerical superiority of Pau (15-9, 72nd). The English full-back played the play back to us 5 minutes later, taking advantage of Segonds’ lack of lucidity.

Sad match, sweet epilogue for a Section which stops a spiral of three setbacks.