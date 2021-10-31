Sampaoli defends Milik

OM will travel to Clermont on behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1 this Sunday. Before the meeting, Jorge Sampaoli answered journalists’ questions, in particular on the role of Milik.

“He’s back after a major injury, he’s going to need some time, more or less. But it was important to get him back for his qualities as a finisher. The team must offer him more situations suited to his game, but I remind you that he did not do the preparation with the others, so it may take a little time. We should have more the ball and spend more time in the opposing camp. But Milik had a narrowly canceled goal against Paris, a header that went right next to it, another header against Nice… This is the particularity of his position, it depends on the periods. After that it is true that the team must attack more, we expect an improvement at this level. ” Jorge Sampaoli– Source: Press conference (10/29/21)

#Sampaoli: “Milik needs time, his return is very important. The team must offer him more situations, but we must not forget that he did not do the preparation where there were a lot of new players. ” #liveFCM #confOM – Marseille Football Club (@FCMarseille) October 29, 2021

#Sampaoli: “Milik had chances, his goal against Paris was refused for a few centimeters. But we should keep more control of the ball. The team must attack more, we believe in our style of play. ” #liveFCM #confOM

It’s incredible here – Milik

“Most of the time they were in control of the game. We defended pretty well. We had a few chances. And in the end we had chances, we could have won. My goal canceled? The VAR said there was an offside, you have to accept it. It was crazy the whole game. I have played in a lot of stadiums but here it is incredible. I am very happy to play in front of these supporters ” Arek Milik– Source: Mixed zone (24/10/21)

I am not able to play 90 minutes every three days, but I have to keep going – Milik

After several months of absence, the Polish international returned to this long period of recovery and also to his current physical state. The Marseille striker does not yet see himself capable of playing a full match.

“I had to do a lot of physiotherapy, I feel good. It’s true, I’m not able to play 90 minutes every three days, but I have to keep going. The most important thing is tomorrow’s game, and it will be difficult, it’s true that I haven’t been on the pitch for a while, I still need a few games to get back on track. But I feel good, I try to listen to my body, it will take a little more patience. “Arek Milik – Source: Press conference (20/10/21)