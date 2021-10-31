Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro active noise canceling wireless headphones at rock-bottom prices

Smartphones, connected watches, wireless headphones, the competition between the two giants Apple and Samsung is everywhere. In direct confrontation with Apple’s AirPods Pro, the Galaxy Buds Pro now benefit from an exclusive reduction on Rue du Commerce, dropping them to only € 131. A price never seen before.

Like smartphones and connected watches, wireless headphones are now part of our daily lives. In Paris, it’s impossible to meet more than 10 people without at least one having a little piece of plastic sticking out of its ear. Mocked a few years ago, wireless headphones are now everywhere and have changed the face of our ears.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro Black wireless headphones for 131 € on Rue du Commerce

Buy the Galaxy Buds Pro Silver wireless headphones for 131 € on Rue du Commerce

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro Violet wireless headphones for 131 € on Rue du Commerce

In life, there are the pro and the anti. The pros and the anti Paris, the pros and the anti McDo and there are especially the pros and the anti Apple. Often the pros and the antis are in balance and we like to use arguments totally in bad faith to defend our piece of fat. For a pro-Apple, it’s easy (but expensive), you buy an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch.

For the anti-people it is more complicated, not for lack of opportunity, on the contrary, the references are multiplying all the time. A smartphone? There are hundreds of different ones coming out every year, the same fight on the side of smartwatches and wireless headphones. The problem is that there are too many choices and we get lost in endless market studies to finally find the product that suits us. A trend emerges, however, since Apple’s main competitor when you are allergic to apples is often called Samsung.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have nothing to envy Apple’s AirPods Pro

After the revolution born a few years ago from the democratization of wireless headphones, the sinews of war today lies on the side of active noise reduction that everyone is tearing up and which, it must be admitted, can do wonders, as long as the product is of good quality.





Galaxy Buds Pro are no exception to the rule and offer one of the best experiences on the market. For simplicity, the reduction is carried out thanks to two microphones oriented one towards the inside of the ear and the other towards the outside filter up to 99% of the background noise and ambient sounds and thus erase them. You are free to choose the reduction level in the parameters, to be in your bubble or to let certain nearby sounds filter out, and thus avoid tripping over the person next to you.

Among their many assets, we will retain a perfect sound reproduction of the source, the compatibility with Qi wireless charging, their original and very pleasant shape, both in the ear and in the eyes as well as a IPX7 certification which will allow you to use them in all conditions and in all weathers. If they are perfectly compatible with all Android smartphones, note that you will still need a Samsung Galaxy smartphone under One Ui 3.1 at least to benefit from Dolby Atmos sound. Finally, even if they can be used with an iPhone, they will be confined to basic use, without adjustment or noise reduction.

Originally released at a price of € 229 and regularly on sale between € 169 and € 199, the Galaxy Buds Pro now fall to only € 131 on Rue du Commerce and are available in three colors, Black, Silver or Purple.

