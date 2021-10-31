Sarah Poniatowski: Why she has to “stir” her sons, which she shares with Marc Lavoine

Interviewed by the JDD October 31, 2021, Sarah Poniatowski shared some secrets about her family life with her three children Yasmine (23 years old) Roman (14 years old) and Milo (11 years old), fruits of her love with singer Marc Lavoine. Interior designer and owner of several stores Sarah Lavoine House in France, the daughter of the former director of Vogue (Jean Stanislas Poniatowski) strives to spend precious moments with the family.

Always very active, Sarah Poniatowski is not the type to sleep in, for example, even on Sunday mornings. Early risers, she also monitors the sleep time of her two teenage boys who still live under her roof: “I move them around 11 o’clock, to have lunch together, she explains, adding that she then wishes quickly “stir them” to go out. “I like that there is at least one activity. A game of football in the gardens of the Palais-Royal, a good cinema or, to educate the eye, a beautiful exhibition“, she confides.

“Scared“by the screens which no longer bring families together but which, on the contrary, divide them, the 48-year-old designer is not a fan of video games either. For her, these activities encourage individuality because everyone remains”in his world“.”It’s a bit of a fight to get them out“, she says.





Fondue, his secret weapon

To bring together and appease all her tribe on Sunday, the decorator has an unstoppable method: “the Savoyard fondue“. A tradition inherited from Ama, her grandmother who died two years ago. Much more than a simple dish, this mountain specialty is a real special moment in the Poniatowski family and a way for children to pay homage to their great-grandmother.

Divorced since 2018 from Marc Lavoine (who has since remarried with the novelist Line Papin in July 2020), Sarah Poniatowski also has a new “lover“. What she likes to do with him? Sleep in a Parisian hotel with him and”to feel on vacation in your city“.

Discreet about this new relationship, she had confided in a previous interview with the magazine SHE : “I’m a lover, I can’t see myself being alone. Besides, I have never been! I need a man’s arms, even though it might sound old fashioned“. Perhaps we will have the pleasure of soon discovering his mysterious face …?