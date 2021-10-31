Saudi Arabia deems “useless” to deal with Lebanon “dominated” by Hezbollah

The diplomatic crisis between Beirut and several Gulf countries worsened on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia judging “useless“To deal with Lebanon while it is”dominatedBy pro-Iranian Hezbollah, and the Emirates calling on their nationals to leave this country in the midst of economic collapse.

“Hezbollah’s dominance in the political system in Lebanon worries us and makes it unnecessary for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to deal with this countrySaudi Foreign Minister Faisal ben Farhan told Al-Arabiya television channel.

The diplomatic crisis was triggered after comments by Lebanese Minister of Information, George Kordahi, criticizing the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has been intervening since 2015 at the head of a military coalition to support the government in the face of the Houthi rebels close to Iran.

In a TV show dated August 5 and broadcast last Monday, Mr. Kordahi, who was not yet a minister, described “absurd“The intervention of the coalition in Yemen, judging that the insurgents were defending themselves”in the face of external aggression“.

His remarks led to retaliatory measures from Saudi Arabia, a Gulf heavyweight and Iran’s regional rival, which on Friday recalled its ambassador to Lebanon, demanded the departure of the Lebanese ambassador and decided to stop all imports from this country.

Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have also decided to expel heads of Lebanese diplomatic missions and to recall their ambassadors or charge d’Affaires to Beirut in “solidarityWith Saudi Arabia, Lebanon’s former political and financial backer.

The Emirates, which participate as well as Bahrain in the military coalition intervening in Yemen, also called on Sunday their nationals in Lebanon to leave the country “as soon as possible“.





Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had distanced himself from the words of Mr. Kordahi, appointed to the government by a Christian party allied with Hezbollah, and implicitly called on him to resign as he relied on potential financial aid from the rich Gulf monarchies to revive the collapsing economy of Lebanon.

Minister Kordahi refuses to apologize and stressed on Saturday that his words reflected his “personal opinionBefore his appointment as minister. On Sunday he claimed his resignation was “out of the question“.

Relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia had already been strained in recent years, with Riyadh accusing Beirut of failing to contain Hezbollah, a heavyweight in Lebanese politics and an unwavering ally of Iran.

A “Hezbollah hegemony over Lebanon“

Already in May, the foreign minister of the previous government, Charbel Wehbé, resigned after calling the Gulf countries “bedouinAnd accused them of links with the jihadist group Islamic State.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal ben Farhan assured Sunday that “there was no crisis (between his country and) Lebanon»But that he«is an internal crisis in Lebanon caused by Iranian hegemony“.

He stressed that “the problem went far beyond the simple comments of a minister», Denouncing a«Hezbollah’s hegemony over Lebanon and the Lebanese government’s inability to get the country out of the crisis“.

In Yemen, where Riyadh accuses Hezbollah of having trained the Houthis and supporting them, Mr. Kordahi’s words have been welcomed by the rebels.

Portraits of the Lebanese minister were displayed on Sunday in the streets of Sana’a under the control of the insurgents, with the caption: “Yes, George, the war in Yemen is absurd“.

Traders also told AFP that the Houthis had renamed the commercial street Ryad after the Lebanese minister.

Launched in 2014, the war plunged Yemen into one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world according to the UN. Tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, have been killed and millions displaced according to international NGOs.

The parties to the conflict have been accused by the UN of abuses and violations and abuses of international and humanitarian law.