SCO Angers – OGC Nice (1-2): “He is imbued with victory”: Andy Delort, Christophe Galtier’s talisman

They are in symbiosis. Andy Delort and Christophe Galtier form a player-coach duo on the same wavelength and, with them, OGC Nice plays the leading roles. The former Montpellier striker scored the two goals of his own victory this Sunday in Angers (1-2), allowing Nice to turn into the dolphin of PSG after 12 days of Ligue 1. But his coach retained more only that.

“Andy Delort had a big game in a thankless role“, greeted the 55-year-old technician, reigning champion with the LOSC and interested in Delort for a long time, since he was already following him when he coached ASSE (2009-2017). from the Algerian international, 7 goals this season in L1 (5 with Nice), who said “happy to be one of his warriors“, when announcing his signature with the Gym.

“It symbolizes what I want to see from a team”

In a press conference, Galtier detailed his praise, as reported by France Bleu Azur : “Delort, we know his qualities, he has a mind of steel. He is imbued with victory. It symbolizes what I want to see from a team. “The Nice have indeed had to show self-sacrifice to overcome the SCO. Led at the break, they stuck in the 57th minute, on a goal full of success. And carrying a promise.

It is a double one-two between Amine Gouiri – a major player in the good start of the OGCN season but less influential since the arrival of Delort – and this same Delort, who allowed him to deceive Paul Bernardoni, with a shot blocked which lobbed the Angevin porter. “In the 90s, I could have said it was a dive, but there are too many cameras“, had fun the 30-year-old center forward, at the microphone of Prime Video.

Quest for complicity with Gouiri

“In the first half, I hit the post (with a strike of the head, Editor’s note) “, he recalled in the process, arguing that this suspicion of success compensated for his relative bad luck. Then Delort insisted on the quest for alchemy between Gouiri and him: “With Amine we were a little too far apart in the first half (…) The coach asked us to play a little closer, both of us. And that’s what made the difference I think“.

His goal of victory, he does not owe it to successful collective action, nor to an advantageous tackle from the opponent. In added time, Andy Delort shot Bernardoni, with a clear volley at 20 meters. His 44th goal in L1 since the start of the 2018-2019 season (second best total behind Kylian Mbappé’s 83). A decisive jewel that he celebrated head to head with his trainer and that he was able to register thanks to his instinct.





Presentiment and gesture at the JPP

“On this last corner, I wait (outside the surface) let her come back to me (…) I don’t know why, it’s something that cannot be explained. Still, I have a good little head game“, he said, delighted with his winning foreboding. As for the gesture itself, nothing to show off according to him:”It’s a great goal, but it is above all that he is in the 91st, it frees everyone, it makes us gain confidence. “

This ability to fire a volley comes from … Jean-Pierre Papin, from whom Delort was inspired in his youth. He was then following the advice of his father, who reminded him of it this Sunday. “My father sent me a message, he said, according to our colleagues from RMC. He said to me: ‘The first (goal), you have a little ass (sic). The second is the tapes that I made you eat ‘. It’s a tribute for him, it makes me happy“.

“It was against the coach, that’s why he recruited me!”

Asked to classify this achievement among his most beautiful, Delort was happy to estimate that it did not come close to his kickback from last season, against Lille from … Galtier: “It was against the coach, that’s why he recruited me!“Before concluding his post-match interview with a collective message:”We know what we want. “

In the tone of the thirst for common greatness, Galtier said: “He (Delort) knows why he came here, he has the ambition to take a step forward. “It will go through snatched successes like this one, which is reminiscent of that gleaned during a frenzied end of the meeting against Lyon a week ago (3-2). It will also pass, perhaps, by easier victories.

