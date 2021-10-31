sensation Vinicius Junior recounts his difficult times

What follows after this advertisement

Another weekend, Vinicius Junior has shown that he is one of the best players on the planet today. His double allowed Real Madrid to start winning Elche on Saturday (2-1), and continue to take the lead in La Liga. A performance which is added to an already substantial number of brilliant performances since the start of the season. Put in confidence by his trainer and after a significant work in particular in the finishing during all the summer, the former of Flamengo thus displays an extraordinary level.

“He’s always on a good footing, with a lot of commitment. (…) I did not do anything special. You just have to get him to play and give him the confidence he deserves because he plays so well. I’m not a magician and just trying to give him as much confidence as the rest of the players. Now he has confidence and everything is going well for him. He’s doing very well ”, Carlo Ancelotti confided yesterday, while in Brazil, a lot of people do not understand why Tite decided to do without his services.





The pressure was enormous

And the main concerned spoke in an interview with Esporte Interativo. If he did not mention the Brazilian selection, he confided that the enormous pressure in Madrid had hurt him. “The pressure was too much. I had never seen so much pressure on such a young player. I don’t know why, maybe because I cost a lot of money. The club and the coaches knew my quality and knew that over time, I would gain more experience and confidence ”, he explained.

“I have always been calm, I never cared about what they said to me. I don’t think I’m the best in the world now either. I just listen to the people in the club and around me ”, added left winger merengue, who also had sweet words for his coach. With a Vinicius at such a level and a Benzema still on fire, Real Madrid can afford to dream …