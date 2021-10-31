Serge Lama still consumed with guilt after the death of his fiancée Liliane Benelli (VIDEO)

Years after the tragedy, the wound is still open. This Sunday, October 31, in Vivement Dimanche, Serge Lama returned to the immense guilt that had long consumed him following the death of his fiancée, Liliane Benelli.
At 78 years old, Serge Lama is a wounded man who continues to heal his sorrows. One of the greatest dramas of his life was played on August 12, 1965. At that time, the singer was in a relationship with Liliane benelli, talented pianist who notably worked alongside Barbara. That day, the brother of Enrico Macias, Jean-Claude Ghrenassia, then manager of Serge Lama’s tour, is driving a car in which the singer and his fiancée are. The car drifts and hits a tree head-on. A real tragedy that caused the death of Jean-Claude Ghrenassia after a coma, but also that of Liliane Benelli, who died instantly. Serge Lama survives this accident, but learns the unspeakable on his hospital bed: his fiancée has passed away. The beginning of the descent into hell …
Serge Lama marked for life
“All night long I screamed, almost in a bossy way : ‘Come back… you can’t…’. With almost the feeling that I had the power to bring her back ”, remembered Serge Lama last May on the set of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to the immense grief, he also had to take care of his heavy physical injuries caused by the car accident. It is thanks to the music that the singer was able to rise from his ashes. But years later, the emotion is still so palpable when it comes to talking about Liliane Benelli. “It was the broken kid, he released this Sunday, October 31 in Roll on Sunday. The first love. We can’t… it’s terrible, first love. And above all, under the circumstances.“And then there is also this feeling of guilt which still gnaws the 78-year-old artist today.
“My life is a series of great mourning”
Crazy in love with Liliane Benelli, Serge Lama made sure to work with her on his tour: “I felt responsible, because I was the one who insisted that she be the pianist of the program with Marcel Amont. If I hadn’t insisted she might not have come with me in the car.“Remains today the memory of this”quite exceptional woman“, and this drama which has so much”Mark“Serge Lama:”It was my first great grief, because my life is a series of great griefs“In addition, the singer returned to the equally painful death of the brother of Enrico Macias, the driver of the car,”the unfortunate“:”He was new to driving. He had just passed his license and I knew there were dangers. And then he was on two more tours, tired …“