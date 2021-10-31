Serge Lama still plagued by guilt after the death of his fiancée Liliane Benelli (VIDEO)

At 78 years old, Serge Lama is a wounded man who continues to heal his sorrows. One of the greatest dramas of his life was played on August 12, 1965. At that time, the singer was in a relationship with Liliane Benelli, a talented pianist who notably worked alongside Barbara. That day, Enrico Macias’ brother, Jean-Claude Ghrenassia, then manager of Serge Lama’s tour, is driving a car in which the singer and his fiancée are. The car drifts and hits a tree head-on. A real tragedy that caused the death of Jean-Claude Ghrenassia after a coma, but also that of Liliane Benelli, who died instantly. Serge Lama survives this accident, but learns the unspeakable on his hospital bed: his fiancée has passed away. The beginning of the descent into hell …





“All night long I shouted, almost in a bossy way: ‘Come back… You can’t…’. With almost the feeling that I had the power to bring her back ”, Serge Lama recalled last May on the set at 8:30 pm on Sunday. In addition to the immense grief, he also had to take care of his severe physical injuries caused by the car accident. It is thanks to the music that the singer was able to rise from his ashes. But years later, the emotion is still so palpable when it comes to talking about Liliane Benelli. “It was the broken kid, he blurted out this Sunday, October 31 in Vivement Dimanche. The first love. We can’t… it’s terrible, the first love. And above all, (…)

