    Sergio Ramos’ strong message in the Real Madrid locker room

    By enrolling Sergio Ramos, PSG no doubt expected something other than having to manage the physical condition of a player for four months without certainty of a date of resumption on the ground. The capital club expected one of the world benchmarks in terms of central defender, but also a man of character capable of leading a locker room. For the moment, difficult to have in Paris the importance that Sergio Ramos had at Real Madrid.

    Obviously, the defender also keeps a very close eye on what is happening at the Merengue. In Real’s victory over Elche on Saturday, Luka Modric wore the captain’s armband for the first time. An event that earned a comment on social networks, when Modric shared this honor. In a form of validation for his succession, Sergio Ramos welcomed the temporary promotion of the Madrid playmaker. “This is a captain. Great my brother! “

