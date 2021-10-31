Serious diplomatic crisis between Gulf monarchies and Lebanon

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in “solidarity” with Saudi Arabia, after statements by a Lebanese minister criticizing the Saudi intervention in the war in Yemen

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday recalled its diplomats in Beirut, the fourth Arab Gulf monarchy to take retaliatory measures against Lebanon after remarks by a Lebanese minister criticizing Saudi Arabia’s intervention in the war in Yemen.

This serious crisis comes as the government of Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati relies on potential financial aid from the wealthy Gulf monarchies to revive the economy of the collapsing country. Mikati stood out from the words of Information Minister George Kordahi, appointed to the government by a Christian party allied with the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement, a heavyweight in Lebanese politics, and implicitly called on him to resign.





No apologies from Kordahi

For experts, the crisis goes beyond what the minister said and reflects a struggle for influence between Shiite Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia, of which Lebanon is paying a heavy price. After Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates announced the withdrawal of their diplomats from Lebanon in “solidarity” with Saudi Arabia. They further banned Emirati citizens from traveling to Lebanon.

In a television program dating from August 5 and broadcast on Monday, Kordahi, who was not yet a minister, described as “absurd” the intervention of the military coalition led by Riyadh in the war in Yemen opposing since 2014, power and rebels. He said the insurgents were defending themselves “against external aggression”. After the outcry, he stressed that his words reflected his “personal opinion” before his appointment as Minister of Information. But he refused to apologize.

Intervened in 2015 in Yemen, this coalition in which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain also participate, supports the power in the face of rebels supported by Iran, which has always denied accusations that it is providing arms to the Houthis.