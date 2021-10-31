several updates not to be missed for Freebox subscribers, an attractive flash offer on a mobile plan

Let’s go for the novelties of the week! We take stock of the latest major events at Free and Free Mobile. If you’ve missed the arrival of a new service or promotion in the past seven days, this is definitely the place to get your hands on it.

New Free





Free: a new update (4.5.2) of the Freebox Revolution, Pop, Delta, mini 4K and One server. Corrections were made in particular on the Femtocell and Freebox OS. More info…

Player Freebox Delta and One: A new corrective update 1.2.1 fixes an annoying bug on Disney + that prevented its launch. More informations…

Oqee on iOS and Apple TV: It is now possible to resume your program where you left off after closing the app. More informations…

Free’s Freebox Home application to manage home automation for Freebox Delta subscribers has been updated on iOS. The screen recording is deleted and new features have arrived.

New Free Mobile

Free Mobile: launch of a new formula for its intermediate package, 90 GB at € 9.99 / month. More informations…

The operator updates its official 4G and 5G coverage map with the data updated as of October 1. More informations…

The Free Mobile store welcomes two new 5G smartphones, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G Net Honor 50. More info…

Announcements of the week