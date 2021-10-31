More

    several updates not to be missed for Freebox subscribers, an attractive flash offer on a mobile plan

    Business


    The new features of the week at Free and Free Mobile: several updates not to be missed for Freebox subscribers, an attractive flash offer on a mobile plan

    Let’s go for the novelties of the week! We take stock of the latest major events at Free and Free Mobile. If you’ve missed the arrival of a new service or promotion in the past seven days, this is definitely the place to get your hands on it.

    New Free


    • Free: a new update (4.5.2) of the Freebox Revolution, Pop, Delta, mini 4K and One server. Corrections were made in particular on the Femtocell and Freebox OS. More info…
    • Player Freebox Delta and One: A new corrective update 1.2.1 fixes an annoying bug on Disney + that prevented its launch. More informations…
    • Oqee on iOS and Apple TV: It is now possible to resume your program where you left off after closing the app. More informations…
    • Free’s Freebox Home application to manage home automation for Freebox Delta subscribers has been updated on iOS. The screen recording is deleted and new features have arrived.

    New Free Mobile

    • Free Mobile: launch of a new formula for its intermediate package, 90 GB at € 9.99 / month. More informations…
    • The operator updates its official 4G and 5G coverage map with the data updated as of October 1. More informations…
    • The Free Mobile store welcomes two new 5G smartphones, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G Net Honor 50. More info…

    Announcements of the week


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleG20 agrees on target to limit global warming by 1.5 ° C
    Next articleAlexander Zverev dominates Frances Tiafoe and wins in Vienna final

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC