several updates not to be missed for Freebox subscribers, an attractive flash offer on a mobile plan

Let’s go for the novelties of the week! We take stock of the latest major events at Free and Free Mobile. If you’ve missed the arrival of a new service or promotion in the past seven days, this is definitely the place to get your hands on it.
New Free
- Free: a new update (4.5.2) of the Freebox Revolution, Pop, Delta, mini 4K and One server. Corrections were made in particular on the Femtocell and Freebox OS. More info…
- Player Freebox Delta and One: A new corrective update 1.2.1 fixes an annoying bug on Disney + that prevented its launch. More informations…
- Oqee on iOS and Apple TV: It is now possible to resume your program where you left off after closing the app. More informations…
- Free’s Freebox Home application to manage home automation for Freebox Delta subscribers has been updated on iOS. The screen recording is deleted and new features have arrived.
New Free Mobile
- Free Mobile: launch of a new formula for its intermediate package, 90 GB at € 9.99 / month. More informations…
- The operator updates its official 4G and 5G coverage map with the data updated as of October 1. More informations…
- The Free Mobile store welcomes two new 5G smartphones, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G Net Honor 50. More info…
Announcements of the week