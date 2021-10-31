Sexual violence: Prince Andrew wants the complaint against him dismissed

Steve Parsons / PA Wire / Pool / Reuters Prince Andrew is calling for the sexual assault complaint filed against him in the United States to be dismissed (file photo taken in April 2021 in the grounds of Windsor Castle).

SEXUAL VIOLENCE – New chapter in a particularly media affair in the English-speaking world. This Friday, October 29, Prince Andrew of Great Britain asked American justice to reject the “baseless” complaint of a woman who accuses him of sexual assault when she was a minor.

To justify himself, the son of Elizabeth II assures that the plaintiff was seeking to profit financially from the case, as court documents show. In one of them, filed in Manhattan, the Duke of York’s lawyer accuses Virginia Giuffre of suing the prince “to get more money” from his allegations against the sulphurous financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

“Most people wouldn’t even dream of getting the sums of money Giuffre has made over the years,” Brettler wrote. “This is a motivation for Giuffre to continue to bring low-level lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew, whose tainted reputation is only the latest collateral damage from the Epstein scandal,” he said. added.

Prince Andrew has always denied

Virginia Giuffre, 38, who had previously publicly accused Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, filed a lawsuit in August 2021 in federal court in Manhattan. The case is particularly embarrassing for the British royal family because Jeffrey Epstein is associated with it.





In her complaint, Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of being “one of the powerful men” to whom she was “handed over for sexual purposes” when she was, she claims, the victim between 2000 and 2002 , from the age of 16, of the vast sex trafficking for which Jeffrey Epstein was charged and imprisoned, before killing himself in a Manhattan prison in the summer of 2019.

Prince Andrew, 61, has always denied the charges.

His attorneys asked the Manhattan court to dismiss the lawsuit because, they said, it did not state “a claim that could lead to redress.” Alternatively, they ask the court to demand that the complainant “provide a more definitive version of her allegations”.

They also asked the tribunal to hold an “oral debate” on these issues. Since the filing of the complaint, the Duke of York had disputed its notification, before finally acknowledging it. “Virginia Giuffre may well have been sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, and nothing can excuse, or fully express, the horror and gravity of Epstein’s monstrous behavior against Giuffre, if this is true” , wrote the lawyers.

Triple charge

“However, and without diminishing the harm suffered as a result of Epstein’s alleged behavior, Prince Andrew never assaulted or sexually assaulted Giuffre. He unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him, ”they added.

Lawyers for the prince have claimed Virginia Giuffre “received millions of dollars” from a 2017 out-of-court settlement after prosecuting Ghislaine Maxwell, a relative of Jeffrey Epstein. They also said an agreement in 2009, which she signed with Jeffrey Epstein, prevented her from prosecuting anyone else in connection with her allegations of sexual abuse. Solicited, a lawyer for Virginia Giuffre did not react immediately.

Prince Andrew is accused of having “sexually assaulted” the complainant, then a minor, on three occasions: in London at Ghislaine Maxwell’s and in the properties of the American financier in New York and in the Virgin Islands. Despite his denials, his association with the American businessman had plunged him into turmoil and forced him to retire from public life.

See also on the HuffPost: After the Sauvé report, François Devaux calls on the bishops to “pay for all these crimes”