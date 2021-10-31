Sharp increase in petrol for this month of November, French Guiana displays

From November 1, unleaded gasoline will be sold at the record price of € 1.87 / l in Guyana. An all-time high and by far the highest of any Dom. But, the Guyanese who can claim it will have as of December the gasoline check of 100 euros announced by the government.

Already for this month of October 2021, Guyana was positioned at the top of the overseas regions where fuel is the most expensive.

The prefectural decree fixing the new tariffs for the month of November confirms this positioning once again. The liter of unleaded increases by 8 cents to € 1.87 per liter. The diesel goes to € 1.65 and the gas bottle to € 28.78. Sudden inflation that will hit the poorest hardest.

Compared to november 2020, the increase is 43 cents on the liter of unleaded.

The fuel check served from December in Guyana

#Fuels | ⛽️ Maximum selling price of #hydrocarbons from November 1, 2021: ✅ Super 1.87 € / L

✅ Diesel € 1.65 / L

✅ Gas € 28.78 per bottle

Faced with the rise in energy prices, which is impacting low-income households, 2⃣ exceptional measures 👇 pic.twitter.com/qJshCRZK3w – Prefect of the Guyana region (@ Prefet973) October 29, 2021

Gasoline is on the rise all over the world, the French government has taken measures and all French people whose monthly net income is less than 2,000 euros will have a fuel check of 100 euros in December. A sum paid directly by companies on the wages of December, in January for civil servants and a little later for retirees.