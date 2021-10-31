she gives her news on Instagram and gets the support of her friends from Miss France

During a sporting event, Laury Thilleman injured her knee. In an Instagram post published this Saturday, October 30, the former Miss France gives her news.
Laury Thilleman is not a Miss France like the others. During confinement, Internet users were able to discover his taste for sporting challenges. In reality, this passion does not date from yesterday. In the podcast of InPower, the beauty queen confessed that her athletic status stuck to her skin when she was a student … so much so that she was “done”room by all his business school“, surprised to see her swap her jogging for a pair of stilettos. Always ready to put on her sneakers, the former beauty queen participated this weekend in the Challenge of them, a raid organized to benefit the prevention of breast cancer. On this occasion, she teamed up with the former windsurfing champion, Nathalie Simon. During the race, Juan Arbelaez’s companion was unfortunately injured. This Saturday, October 30, Laury Thilleman gave her news on Instagram.
“I’m going to go and have it all taken care of when I get home”
Swimming, cycling, running … The raid pushed Laury Thilleman to go beyond her limits. Maybe even too much since this obstacle course will have got the better of his body. In a story posted on his Instagram account, the host explained that he hurt his knee. It was his companion who thus finished the race alongside his partner, Nathalie Simon. Despite this hazard, the presenter posted beautiful photos of the charity event. In legend, his first words were to his partner: “Hand in hand until the end thank you my @nathsimofficiel for these emotions, these laughs, these tears, these pains and these joys!“, she writes. The young woman of 30 years gives him an appointment for the next edition to take “their revenge”. After sharing her sporting exploits, the former Miss at “knee less” nevertheless wishes to reassure his community concerning his injury: “I will go and have it all taken care of when I get home, thank you all for your support“, she explains.
Words of encouragement from her friends Miss
A competitor at heart, Laury Thilleman recognizes that sometimes you have to know when to stop: “It’s not always easy to listen to your body and put a stop to a challenge that you dream of taking on without seeing it as a failure, but this time I believe it was necessary“, she admits. A strength of character that did not fail to impress her friends from Miss France. For Flora Coquerel, her friend is a real “warrior”. For her part, Malika Ménard congratulated her for her courage by virtually applauding her. Nathalie Simon also underlines her abnegation: “You did well, in sport you have to know how to give up… it’s not failure it’s a message from the body! And then … I got a shock teammate for the last event We will come back strongere “, comments the former host ofIntervilles.