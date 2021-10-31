Shiba Inu (SHIB) number 3 after Bitcoin and Ethereum!

Shiba is now the most popular meme currency among traders. The play has grown at a rapid pace, eclipsing competitors and important players in the process.

Shiba Inu has once again surpassed Dogecoin in terms of market cap. Digital currency is increasingly accepted by financial institutions at a rapid pace.

SHIB owners now have even more reason to be happy. Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment, has conducted a new study. Should the company consider Shiba Inu as a cryptocurrency in addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin? SHIB received 79.8% of the votes cast in the election.





Robinhood List

In addition, the Shiba Inu is now accepted as a means of payment in a Parisian restaurant. Shib’s IPO on Robinhood is expected to take place next week. SHIB is now the third most searched cryptocurrency on Google in 2021, behind BTC and ETH.

According to Coingecko, the meme currency trades at $ 0.00007247, which represents a 7.2% increase in its value with a market cap of $ 39,861,549,365. Total trading volume for the day was $ 9,859,081,557.

The weekend is critical for the growth of the meme currency. It must maintain a support level above $ 0.00006. Depending on the market, a decline from there could take it to $ 0.00004- $ 000037. The recovery looks difficult in the short term. Also, it might take 6-8 months to peak. But the underlying trend remains the same Shiba is establishing itself in the TOP 10 crypto-currencies with increasing acceptance, it is no longer a phenomenon, it is a reality.