SpaceX and NASA have postponed the launch of Crew Dragon until November 3

The launch for the fourth manned flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft scheduled to take place this Sunday has been postponed due to inclement weather. The crew is scheduled to take off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on November 3 instead of the originally scheduled October 31, to join the International Space Station under the command of Thomas Pesquet.

[EN VIDÉO] SpaceX: relive the successful launch of Crew Dragon’s first manned flight For the first time in the history of the conquest of space, a private company carried out a manned mission. SpaceX, founded only less than 20 years ago, has successfully launched its space transportation system with two astronauts on board who are in flight to the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 took off and put the Crew Dragon into orbit safely.

Among the missions that will be entrusted to astronauts during their stay in orbit, we can cite scientific experiments aiming for example to cultivate plants in space, or to manufacture optical fiber in micro-gravity. From a more technical point of view, the crew, made up of three men and a woman, will also be tasked with going out into space in order to complete the upgrade of the station’s solar panels.

A launch to follow on the NASA YouTube channel

The diffusion from the take-off of the crew to the International space station (ISS) will be available on the channel Youtube from the US Space Agency for the early birds of us, from 4 a.m. this Sunday, October 31 , November 3 at 6:10 am To be patient, NASA supported its media coverage by broadcasting a trailer on Tuesday to prepare for the launch.





NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission launch trailer to follow on October 31. © NASA

The mission is the result of a multi-billion dollar partnership between the company SpaceX and the United States Space Agency, to ensure the United States’ ability to conduct space flights.

Don’t miss the Crew-3 astronaut launch this Halloween Sunday!

After several schedule changes, NASA and SpaceX finally agreed on a launch date for the spacecraft’s fourth manned flight Crew Dragon from SpaceX: The crew will take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 31 at 2:21 a.m. local time (8:21 a.m. KST).

Article by Gaspard Salomon, published on October 28, 2021

This is the fourth manned flight of the spacecraft Crew Dragon, and the third to the International space station (ISS): This October 31 will take place the launch of SpaceX Crew-3, at 02:21 local time (08:21 Paris time), ensuring the rotation of the crew residing in the ISS. Four astronauts will be on board: Raja Chari (United States), who will serve as commander, also selected in 2020 to be part of the Artemis team; Thomas Marshburn (United States), who will serve as pilot, and who is already a veteran of two space missions; Kayla Barron (United States), an initial training submarine, who will assume the role of mission specialist; and Matthias Maurer (Germany), European Space Agency astronaut, also mission specialist. The four crew members will stay aboard the microgravity laboratory for a duration six months, and will work under the command of Thomas Pesquet, having taken up his new functions on October 4.

A docking with the ISS some 22 hours after launch

The Crew Dragon capsule containing the four astronauts will be launched on October 31 by a rocket Falcon 9 partially reusable, also developed by the company SpaceX. About ten minutes after launching, the capsule will detach from the launcher. Docking the spacecraft to the International space station is scheduled for the 1er November at 12:51 a.m. local time (6:51 a.m. KST), more than 22 hours after launch.

The NASA starting at 10 p.m. local time on Saturday, October 30, a continuous broadcast covering the stages of launching, docking, opening of the airlock and the welcome ceremony. In the meantime, the US Space Agency is organizing various conferences, the opportunity for journalists and scientists to ask questions about the different phases of the mission, and on the scientific missions that will be entrusted to the astronauts during their long stay in orbit.