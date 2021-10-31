Spain: 9-year-old kidnapped and killed while celebrating Halloween, country in shock

the essential

On Thursday, October 28, in Spain, a 54-year-old man suffocated a young boy after kidnapping him while celebrating Halloween.



In recent days, all of Spain is in shock. Alex, a 9-year-old boy who was celebrating Halloween with his pals, was kidnapped and then killed on the evening of Thursday, October 28 in Lardero, Spain.

Disguised as in the horror film “The Exorcist”, the child was playing with a comrade in a park when an individual approached him and pulled him away from the group. According to the first observations, the man would have confused him with a girl because of his disguise, as explained The Independent. Spanish media report that the alleged murderer encouraged him to come and see his puppies at his home.

An aggressor already known to justice

The man in question is called Francisco Javier Almeida. He was already known to justice since he had been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sordid murder of a real estate agent in 1998. He was released from prison in 2020.





Five years before this first atrocious assassination, Francisco Javier Almeida had already been sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexual assault on a minor. A sentence he had not completed in its entirety.

Having arrived at Lardero in 2020, Francisco Javier Almeida did not take long to be talked about. His neighbors had quickly learned of the acts he had committed in the past. This explains the number of people in front of his home when news of his arrest for the murder of young Alex spread.

Several kidnapping attempts

“When he was not going out to the park, because there were a lot of parents, he stood by the window watching and the children took pictures of him with their cellphones,” said a mother whose daughter had also been victim of an attempted kidnapping since his release from prison in 2020. Other children were reportedly approached with a similar process by this man.

This case is getting a lot of attention in Spain, with many believing that Alex’s murder could have been avoided.