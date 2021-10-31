Spain: horrific murder of 9-year-old child celebrating Halloween, man arrested

The alleged murderer had already been convicted of murder, sexual assault, and had already tried to kidnap several children since his release from prison in 2020.

Alex, the 9-year-old boy was disguised as a girl from The Exorcist this Thursday, October 28. He was playing with his friends in a park on the outskirts of the municipality of Rioja de Lardero (a small town in northern Spain). His friends lose sight of him and sound the alarm.

It is already too late when, just 50 meters away, three men find the 9-year-old in a nearby apartment building and in the arms of his suspected murderer, a 54-year-old man who was arrested shortly after, according to the report. wife of one of these witnesses, indicates El Pais. According to sources close to the investigation, the boy’s body did not show any visible injuries.





Angry locals

After learning of the event, there were moments of tension, especially when the police prepared the operation to remove the detainee from his home. 200 people for several minutes reprimanded the officers, whom they accused of protecting the detainee.

Several of these neighbors criticized the officers who had already warned them that the detainee had tried on other occasions to abduct children from the neighborhood. “You called us crazy and only two of you came, and now a child had to die for you all to come and protect the murderer,” a neighbor blamed the officers.

The alleged murderer has already been convicted twice. The first time in 1993, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Later, in August 1998, he was sentenced to 30 years for the same reason and for the malicious murder of a real estate agent whom he assaulted when she was showing him an apartment he had wanted to buy. Since April 2020 he had been placed on parole.