Spain in shock after kidnapping and murder of nine-year-old boy celebrating Halloween

“In Lardero it doesn’t rain, in Lardero we cry. The formula, spoken at a gathering of more than a thousand people in this city located not far from Pamplona and the French border of the Pyrenees, is repeated in the Spanish newspaper La Rioja after the terrible murder of Alex, a nine year old boy.

Alex was kidnapped Thursday while celebrating Halloween in one of the town’s parks of about 10,000 inhabitants. He was then disguised as the little girl from the horror film “The Exorcist”. He was found a few hours later at a man’s house thanks to the testimony of another little girl who said she saw him prowling around and offered to come to his house, 50 m away.

He has since been jailed this Sunday and refused to respond to investigators. Alex was in serious condition at the time. Quickly dispatched to the scene, the emergency services failed to revive him. According to local media, the man attracted the little boy to his home by inviting him to come and see his puppies.

What the family does not believe, which assures us that the little boy was afraid of dogs. According to the first elements of the investigation, the man believed to attack a little girl because of the disguise of the boy. This one would have died of suffocation, according to the first observations. While the whole town was looking for little Alex, the inhabitants gathered in front of the scene of the tragedy to do battle with this alleged murderer. He had also been photographed by residents of the park while observing the children from the window of his apartment.



Francisco Javier Almeida, the name of the main suspect, is not unknown in Spain. And it was the revelation of his identity that sparked a wave of indignation on the other side of the Pyrenees. According to Spanish media, the 50-year-old has already been convicted of another murder in 1997 and sexual assault on a minor in 1993. He had been on parole since 2020.

In 1998, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a real estate agent was murdered after receiving seventeen stab wounds, the first 16 superficial, the last to the heart. He was then just released from prison after serving his sentence (seven years in prison) for the sexual assault.