Spain in shock after murder of 9-year-old who celebrated Halloween, man already convicted of murder and pedophilia arrested

Stupor in Spain, after the death of a young boy, suffocated after being kidnapped while celebrating Halloween. The alleged murderer had already been convicted of murder, sexual assault, and had already tried to kidnap several children since his release from prison in 2020.

The small Spanish town of Lardero is in shock. A 9-year-old boy who was celebrating Halloween was kidnapped and killed on the evening of Thursday, October 28.

Disguised as in the horror film The Exorcist, the child was playing with a comrade in a park when he was allegedly baited by an individual who, according to the first observations, had confused him with a girl from the made of his disguise. Spanish media report that the alleged murderer encouraged him to come and see his puppies at his home.

It was after being warned by the family that the police went to the neighborhood where the young boy had disappeared. Guided by a young girl who would have been the victim of a similar kidnapping attempt, they go to the home of a suspect, where they find the child inanimate, in a very worrying state, alongside a man, who has been stopped. The emergency services could not do anything to save the young Alex who was declared dead of suffocation.

The alleged murderer already convicted of murder

Francisco Javier Almeida is the name of the arrested man. To say that he is well known to justice would be an understatement as the alleged murderer has a loaded CV … Already sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sordid murder of a real estate agent in 1998, he was released from prison in 2020 .

After stabbing him 17 times in a home he claimed to want to visit, he sexually assaulted the dying victim. He had killed him with a stab in the heart.





Five years before this first atrocious assassination, Francisco Javier Almeida was sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexual assault on a minor. A sentence that he had not completed in full, since he was free in 1998 to kill the real estate agent.

Several kidnapping attempts

It is not known if the families of the neighborhood were aware of the acts committed by Francisco Javier Almeida upon his arrival in Lardero in 2020, but the man did not take long to be talked about …

The young girl who led the investigators to the home of Francisco Javier Almeida explained to the investigators that the latter had tried to kidnap her by offering to come and see his birds at his home.

“When he was not going out to the park, because there were a lot of parents, he would stay at the window watching and the children had taken a picture of him with their cellphones” told the mother of this young girl. A photograph of the alleged murderer was even taken at one of these times. The document shivers down your spine.

The photo taken while the man was watching near the park …

DR



Other children were reportedly approached with a similar process by Francisco Javier Almeida. The man was thus well known in the small town of Lardero. This explains the crush outside his home when news of his arrest for the murder of a young boy spread. The case is currently causing a stir in Spain because many believe that Alex’s murder could have been avoided …