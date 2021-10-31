Stade Toulousain ahead at the break at the Arena against Racing 92!

Zapping Fifteen World XV DE FRANCE: The 2021/2022 calendar

The match starts off with a bang with a long possession of Ugo Mola’s men. Racing 92 only defends and suffers the frantic pace of Toulouse. And after a nice charge from the captain of one night, Alban Placines, it is Ugo Bonneval who flattens in the in-goal after a magnificent play sequence. Zack Holmes transforms, Toulouse leads 7-0 on the lawn of Paris La Defense Arena. Racing immediately and tries to settle in the Toulouse camp. Camille Chat at the fault on a scratch gives a penalty to the 50 meters to Zack Holmes that he passes, 0-10. Racing 92 takes the ball by sweeping the whole field and scores a try between the posts through Boris Palu. Nolann Le Garrec transforms, 7-10. Zack Holmes gives a 6 point lead with a penalty. Antoine Gibert does not let Toulouse take the score and reduce the gap at the foot, 10-13. After a high tack from Kurtley Beale, the referee decides to sanction him with a yellow card which offers a penalty to Holmes. Missed by the Toulouse center. Always 10-13. The referee whistles the half-time.

Racing 92 – Stade Toulousain: 0-7



