Stade Toulousain ahead at the break at the Arena against Racing 92!

Zapping Fifteen World XV DE FRANCE: The 2021/2022 calendar
The match starts off with a bang with a long possession of Ugo Mola’s men. Racing 92 only defends and suffers the frantic pace of Toulouse. And after a nice charge from the captain of one night, Alban Placines, it is Ugo Bonneval who flattens in the in-goal after a magnificent play sequence. Zack Holmes transforms, Toulouse leads 7-0 on the lawn of Paris La Defense Arena. Racing immediately and tries to settle in the Toulouse camp. Camille Chat at the fault on a scratch gives a penalty to the 50 meters to Zack Holmes that he passes, 0-10. Racing 92 takes the ball by sweeping the whole field and scores a try between the posts through Boris Palu. Nolann Le Garrec transforms, 7-10. Zack Holmes gives a 6 point lead with a penalty. Antoine Gibert does not let Toulouse take the score and reduce the gap at the foot, 10-13. After a high tack from Kurtley Beale, the referee decides to sanction him with a yellow card which offers a penalty to Holmes. Missed by the Toulouse center. Always 10-13. The referee whistles the half-time.
Racing 92 – Stade Toulousain: 0-7
to summarize
Stade Toulousain proudly plays its chances despite the changes in the composition of Ugo Mola. Racing 92 must resume the match on their own if they do not want to lose at home.
Find the TOP 14 news on Quinze Mondial.