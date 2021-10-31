Star Academy, 20 years: Jenifer slightly embarrassed by the dissemination of images of her love affair with Jean-Pascal Lacoste

This Saturday, October 30, viewers reunited with former Star Academy candidates to celebrate the program’s 20th anniversary. The opportunity to see a very embarrassed Jenifer when Jean-Pascal Lacoste spoke of their old relationship.

Occasionally, it may be good to leave the memories in the past. This Saturday, October 30, TF1 broadcast Star Academy, the 20 years, to the delight of viewers, marked by the tele-hook whose first episode was broadcast on October 20, 2001. On the set, many candidates who participated in the show were present, including the famous Jenifer and her former sidekick, Jean-Pascal Lacoste. Obviously, Nikos could not talk about the first season without mentioning the romantic relationship between the two artists.

After having broadcast old images of their adventure, Jean-Pascal Lacoste confided: “That’s what we said to each other, it was true. I was in love with Jen. It was a love affair we both had, it was awesome. We were cute as everything ( …) Huh Jen, was that cool? These are good memories “, launches the actor at a Jenifer somewhat embarrassed : “I only keep the good memories “, she admits with great irony. Moments filled with emotions for these candidates. The proof with Jenifer’s tears!

Jenifer: “Yes, it’s very moving. Twenty years ago what”

Indeed, during the broadcast of the program, the coach of The Voice could not hide his nostalgia: “Thank you, it is thanks to all those who surrounded me, the public obviously, but also the teachers who taught me all this. My comrades also, who have always been very encouraging too, and benevolent”, she confided, her eyes full of tears. A touching moment that also moved Nikos Aliagas : “Friends, it’s good to see each other again. There, I see little Jenifer from twenty years ago”, he revealed. “Yes, it’s very moving. Twenty years ago what. There were a lot of stages too”. 20 years ago, Jenifer was a young aspiring singer, who had no idea that she was going to become one of the most famous artists in France!

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Telestar.fr newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge