State of emergency extended until December 31 in Guyana and Martinique

During the vote on the “health vigilance” bill, the Senate voted last night (Thursday, October 28) for the amendment to extend the state of emergency in Martinique and Guyana until the end of the year.

? #SanitaryVigilance : the Senate adopted the bill (158 votes in favor, 106 votes against), with modifications.#PassSanitary Find out more: https://t.co/qSH6M0p3z2 pic.twitter.com/FJleP7uHin – Senate (@Senate) October 28, 2021

The amendment to extend the state of emergency beyond November 15, in Guyana. and Guyana, was adopted yesterday in the Senate, as part of the vote on the bill “health vigilance”. The two territories, depending on the evolution of the situation, can therefore be placed under this regime until December 31.

This amendment to the “health vigilance” project, wanted by the government to respond to the health situation, remains “still very fragile”. During the discussion on the bill, Brigitte Bourguignon, the minister in charge of autonomy, justified it: “The situation in this territory fully justifies it with a viral circulation which remains at a high level, a rate occupancy of intensive care beds greater than 100%, insufficient vaccination coverage ”.

Restrictions and aids

Earlier, the Minister of Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu, had recalled on France Info, the very tense situation in the two territories of Martinique and Guyana.

The epidemic continues in some overseas territories, and more precisely in the Caribbean, because some of our fellow citizens are still not vaccinated while the doses are there.

In Guyana, we still have the highest incidence rate in the Republic. pic.twitter.com/xxrbgnEsVG – Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) October 28, 2021

The state of emergency allows “the maintenance beyond November 15, 2021 of measures prohibiting leaving the home, which only the state of health emergency allows to take”.

However, the amendment specifies that “the state of health emergency will be ended early if the application of this regime is no longer necessary”. This had been the case in Reunion, where the improvement of the epidemic situation had allowed a return to normal as of October 15, a month in advance.

Senator Catherine Conconne recalls, for her part, that the state of emergency thus allows the maintenance of a certain number of measures and state aid to companies.