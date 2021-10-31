Steam: 8 horrific games to do for Halloween

Who says Halloween says scary horror movies, tumultuous fancy dress parties and of course dark video games. We have concocted a small selection of titles available on Steam that deserve your attention if you like monsters, oppressive atmospheres or even gore. From funk to pumpkin, it’s just a step away, brandishing our crucifix, keyboard, and mouse.

Inscryption

Nonsense or sweets? For Halloween, Devolver offers a horrific game unlike any other and which plays on many conventions. Be aware: Inscryption is a rogue-lite, a card game and an escape game at the same time emphasizing an oppressive atmosphere sprinkled with humor. A funny medicated cocktail where one taste reveals another after a few hours of absorption. Designed by Daniel Mullins (Pony Island, The Hex), this drawer game will ask you to search those of Leshy’s strange hut in order to unravel dark secrets. Inscryption definitely has all the cards in hand to make October 31, 2021 like no other.

The Alien Cube

More classic than Scryption but not devoid of interest, The Alien Cube places the player in the skin of Arthur, a young man whose life will take a radical turn when he receives the will of his uncle, Edgar (the protagonist of The Land of Pain, another game from the same creator). Developed under CryEngine 5, the title designed by Alessandro Guzzo is a horrific walking simulator with pronounced Lovecraftian accents. With a sought-after sound environment and various places to visit, it asks the player to keep all his mental resistance to succeed in the various puzzles that punctuate the progression. Appreciated by David Jaffe (God of War), The Alien Cube is an effective experience recommended for any lover of wilderness adventures.

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

Each Halloween has its Dark Pictures episode! After the episode Little Hope released on October 30, 2020, it’s time for evil laughs and demonic songs with The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. Here, Bandai Namco sends us six feet underground in an ancient Sumerian temple. Soldiers find themselves trapped in monster-infested basements and have no choice but to let the player make the important decisions for them. Real interactive film where the choices are numerous, House of Ashes has something to interest paranormal enthusiasts. Logical when we know that The Dark Pictures is the cute sin of many (virtual) investigators of the strange.





Back 4 Blood

Does the spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead deserve you to convince three of your friends to face hordes of bloodthirsty creatures by your side? Sure ! In this horrific co-op-oriented FPS produced by Turtle Rock Studios, four players must advance through levels with varying objectives. In front of them, hundreds of zombies some of which have special features. To repel them, players united like the four fingers of the hand must aim right and react quickly. Compared to the first two Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood adds collectible cards to form a deck improving the abilities of adventurers. If you like to dismember monsters with friends in rather fast-paced campaigns, you know what you have to do …

Undying

After Back 4 Blood, we remain in the zombie theme but we totally change the genre. Available in early access, Undying is a survival game that tells the story of Anling and her young son, Cody. Following a bite inflicted by an undead, the mother’s days are numbered. She makes it a point of honor to teach her son the basics of survival so that he is as well armed as possible when she disappears. She will therefore have to teach him cooking, crafting and combat, while ensuring that the necessary resources are present to ensure their survival. Thanks to artificial intelligence which “learnOf the player’s behavior, Cody hardened. In this world infested with zombies, time is running out and we will have to make sure to take advantage of all the good times, however fleeting they may be.

Phasmophobia

Why talk about Phasmophobia today when the ghost hunting game was released in September of last year? Quite simply because its updates keep gaining interest in it. Since its release, the team has brought new ghosts, new levels and new equipment, but above all they have revised and corrected their game mechanics to make the hunt even more intense. As a reminder, Phasmophobia allows up to four players to investigate ghosts that haunt different locations. Playable in first person view, it allows VR for those who are equipped.

In Sound Mind

After releasing a somewhat successful Half-Life 2 horror mod, We Create Stuff sees its ambitions on the rise by producing its own horror game says “psychological”. With a convincing writing, In Sound Mind does not invent anything, of course. It recalls Resident Evil or Layers of Fear for regular trips and the treatment of madness. The atmosphere, dark and mysterious (most of the time), plunges the player into the depths of the soul and the psyche. Isn’t that ultimately the essential in an adventure to do for Halloween? We can in any case salute We Create Stuff for having attempted a few breaks in tone. Some sequences almost make you laugh, which is rare enough to be emphasized in a genre where everything is always too serious.

Occult

Available for a few days in early access, Occult is a game to be played in cooperation for up to four players which is reminiscent of Devour on many points. Here, the paranormal squad must flee the various monsters encountered while completing puzzles to progress. The jump scares are present and the gameplay is particularly effective. Be careful, however, early access requires, the game still has a lot of bugs and only has one level. Still, the experience could liven up your Halloween party with dignity if you have a few friends available.