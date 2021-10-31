strong revelations on the state of Sergio Ramos and his medical examination

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Did the Parisian leaders turn a blind eye to the state of health of Sergio Ramos at the time of his signing? This summer, Paris Saint-Germain secured the services of the Spanish defender for free, at the end of their contract with Real Madrid. A nice move made by Leonardo with an experienced player, unanimously recognized, but who nevertheless remained on a complicated season with a lot of injuries. A few months later, the observation is there, relentless: Sergio Ramos has still not played the slightest minute in his new tunic, and his state of health is still worrying.

A concern from the medical examination?

Worse still, according to information from Abdellah Boulma, the medical staff would have warned the club by expressing doubts about his ability to recover at the time of the traditional medical visit, wondering about the possibility of seeing him again evolve at the highest level. level. Alerts which obviously did not slow down the club in the capital to get him signed. While November is coming to the fore, the press releases concerning him are intended to be encouraging. However, he should still not be in the group for the trip to the lawn of RB Leipzig in the Champions League, yet.



