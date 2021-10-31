More

    Syria: Air strike attributed to Israel carried out in broad daylight in Damascus region (media)

    The raids targeted an arms depot of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah on the outskirts of the capital

    Syrian air defense was activated on Saturday against “hostile targets” in the skies over Damascus in Syria, the state broadcaster reported.

    This is an unusual raid carried out in broad daylight, with most strikes attributed to Israel taking place at night.

    The missiles hit an arms depot of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah on the outskirts of the capital, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) said.

    The official Sana agency reported that the strikes were carried out using surface-to-surface missiles fired from northern Israel.


    “At approximately 11:17 am (08:17 GMT), the Israeli enemy fired a salute of surface-to-surface missiles from the north of occupied Palestine, targeting certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” said a Syrian military source quoted by the agency.

    “Our anti-aircraft defense was activated and was able to hit some enemy missiles,” added the source, who also reported two soldiers injured and material damage.

    The Israel Defense Forces did not comment, in line with their policy of publicly acknowledging only strikes in response to attacks from Syria.


