Telecom Italia convenes board of directors on Monday at Vivendi’s request, sources say



TELECOM ITALIA MEETS ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON MONDAY AT VIVENDI’S REQUEST, ACCORDING TO SOURCES

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) plans to convene its board of directors on Monday, November 11 under pressure from its largest shareholder, Vivendi, after lowering its profit forecast for the second time in six months, have two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday.





A source told Reuters on Thursday that Vivendi, which owns 24% of TIM, is calling for an extraordinary board meeting to discuss the reorganization of Italy’s leading mobile phone company and revive its business in Italy, increasing the pressure on its general manager Luigi Gubitosi.

Vivendi and TIM declined to comment.

Luigi Gubitosi, who was re-elected for a second term in February with the backing of Vivendi and Italian state-owned bank CDP, himself this week referred to a board meeting to discuss a reorganization of TIM, including of its fixed telephony activity.

But two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Italian leader’s strategy does not satisfy Vivendi, whose main shareholder is French businessman Vincent Bolloré.

Heavily indebted, TIM saw its income plunge against a backdrop of price wars in Italian telecoms. The company has been underperforming for years compared to other companies in the sector in Europe.

Telecom Italia shares have lost 19% since the start of the year, while the flagship index of the Milan Stock Exchange has gained 20%.

(Elvira Pollina report, French version Tangi Salaün)