Tenth victory in eleven matches for Napoli who keep their leadership position

Ribéry causes the expulsion of Koulibaly

Reduced to ten in the wake of the red card received by Grigoris Kastanos (69th), the Salerno players still managed to be dangerous through Franck Ribéry. The French provoked the expulsion of Kalidou Koulibaly by serving Cedric Gondo perfectly behind the back of the Napoli defender, forced to make a mistake in the position of last defender (77th). The captain of the Salernitana could then have transformed this free kick if Giovanni di Lorenzo had not had the mischief to come and place himself on his line to get him out of the head.