Tenth victory in eleven matches for Napoli who keep their leadership position

Deprived of Victor Osimhen (injured), Naples had a hard time taking the advantage in this Campania derby against Salernitana, this Sunday in Serie A, but Luciano Spaletti’s men ended up winning their tenth success of the season after eleven days. During a choppy and muscular match, the Neapolitans struggled to be dangerous and it was not until the hour mark to see them take the advantage. It was Piotr Zielinski who took advantage of the good work of Andrea Petagna, who had just entered the game, to score with a tense shot from close range (61st).
Ribéry causes the expulsion of Koulibaly
Reduced to ten in the wake of the red card received by Grigoris Kastanos (69th), the Salerno players still managed to be dangerous through Franck Ribéry. The French provoked the expulsion of Kalidou Koulibaly by serving Cedric Gondo perfectly behind the back of the Napoli defender, forced to make a mistake in the position of last defender (77th). The captain of the Salernitana could then have transformed this free kick if Giovanni di Lorenzo had not had the mischief to come and place himself on his line to get him out of the head.
But, ten against ten, the defense of Naples and David Ospina managed to preserve their advantage in the score. A precious victory that allows Luciano Spaletti’s men to remain undefeated and take three points ahead of AC Milan at the top of Serie A, before the clash between the Milanese and AS Roma, this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m. ).
3
Napoli have conceded just three Serie A goals after 11 matches. Only Chelsea are doing so well in the big five Championships, but after only ten matches.