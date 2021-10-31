TFC 2-2 Guingamp: The scores of Toulouse

After TFC’s draw against Guingamp (2-2), discover the marks awarded by the editorial staff of the LesViolets.Com site to Toulouse players…

Maxime Dupé (6/10) : A first goal where we have the feeling that he can do better, a second where he takes a goal from elsewhere. There were still some important saves that kept us ahead. Pity.

Moussa Diarra (3/10) : There is nothing to remember, except that Diarra in the side, it is not possible. Replaced by Sanna for the last quarter of an hour, author of a great comeback.

Rasmus Nicolaisen (5.5 / 10) : He had his opportunity on a corner, but as often, he did not frame it. Defensively, he made no mistakes and was satisfied with the union minimum.

Bafodé Diakité (6.5 / 10) : Our man of the match on the Violet side. He was the author of a good performance, and kept the house afloat when the defense took water.

Mikkel Desler (5/10) : He blew hot and cold. As much as he brought the excess on his side in attack, defensively it was sometimes complicated. He is late on the head of Pierrot for the opening of the scoring, the second goal comes from his side.

Stijn Spierings (5.5 / 10) : His score was without relief, until his magnificent volley which allowed his to equalize. A sparkle in the gloomy sky of Toulouse.





Brecht Dejaegere (4/10) : Has he fully recovered from the Covid? In difficulty while he was on the pitch, the Belgian comes out earlier and earlier during meetings. Perhaps a ride on the bench would do him good to start afresh. We love you Bibiche, come back to us in good shape! Replaced by Denis Genreau at 55 ‘, author of a nice entry.

Branco van den Boomen (5.5 / 10) : It is perhaps his least successful match since the start of the season. He tried a lot, but without much success.

Ratao (4/10) : After delivering a high-level performance for his first at the Stadium against Auxerre, the Brazilian almost missed everything this afternoon. As if he had nothing more to give. Tema the size of the Ratao.

Nathan Ngoumou (5.5 / 10) : Very impactful, the Pitchoun was rewarded with a goal. However, he has not always succeeded in what he has undertaken, and it is he who stupidly loses the ball on the opposing equalizer. Frustrating.

Rhys Healey (5/10) : He tried, but he did not find the fault. A dark game for our striker, like the weather this afternoon at the Stadium.