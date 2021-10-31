TFC – Guingamp: a fight in the stands after projectile throws on the ground, this is what really happened

the essential

A short fight broke out in the stands during the match between Toulouse and Guingamp. The spectators who threw projectiles in the direction of the lawn were shaken.

It is an unusual scene in several respects which occurred on Saturday afternoon, in the Brice Taton corner of the Stadium. Just after the opening of the scoring, the Guingampais player Frantzdy Pierrot came to celebrate his achievement and somewhat chambered the Toulouse kop present just behind the goal. It did not take more for it to ignite at the bottom of the stand.





A few projectiles (including bottles) were thrown in the direction of Breton players in retaliation… A first at the Stadium where supporters have shown an exemplary face since the start of the season.

A large part of the spectators present did not tolerate this gesture and according to our information, some wanted to expel the troublemakers. A short fight then broke out when the referee had stopped the match for a few moments, the time to remove the projectiles from the pitch.

A dozen people came to blows at the bottom of the Brice Taton stand and several blows were exchanged before security intervened. Unwanted supporters were then moved to the southern honor stand.

Officials of the Indians, the group of supporters who occupy the Brice Taton corner immediately called for calm and warned the individuals concerned.