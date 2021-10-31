the 3 explanations of the Canaries’ misstep in Montpellier (0-2)

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 history

Without Ludovic Blas, it’s not the same!

Deprived of Ludovic Blas, finally forfeited at La Mosson and despite a Roli Pereira de Sa who did what he could to replace him, FC Nantes had a setback in its good series in Hérault soil (2 victories , 2 draws in his last 4 trips). A result which puts the Canaries back in the soft underbelly of Ligue 1 (10th with 17 points and one unit ahead of Montpellier 11th). Too bad because there was material to move into the Top 5 with a good result this Sunday.

A cruel lack of realism

Author of a big start, as often since the arrival of Antoine Kombouaré, Nantes was punished with a glaring lack of realism. Twice, Roli Pereira de Sa had balls to open the scoring but he first found the post (3rd) before hitting twice on the side (5th and 18th). Randal Kolo Muani also missed situations. One that he created alone by countering a release from Omlin (15th) and one where he lost his duel 0-0 against the Helvetian goalkeeper (53rd). Infuriating.

Alban Lafont, many saves … but two errors on goals

If he made a few saves, notably pushing back a distant free kick from Téji Savanier before the break, Alban Lafont is not exempt from all reproach on the goal of Florent Mollet, pushing back on the former Messin a distant attempt by Savanier (64th). There was undoubtedly better to do for the captain of the Canaries, who certainly came out of saves but who slipped in his exit on the 2-0 signed Wahi (71st).



