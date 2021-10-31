the 4 points that allow Sampaoli to have a smile after Clermont (1-0)

Zapping Goal! Football club Lokomotiv Moscow, Rennes – OM: The pre-match briefs

A great accounting operation

In a Ligue 1 where the teams advance in accordion behind PSG, it is important to win. Taking advantage of Lens’s misstep in Lyon (1-2), the Phocéens climb on the podium (3rd) after this success in Clermont. A result which also makes it possible to maintain OL at three points and to break away from Rennes, clinging to Troyes.

Sampaoli executives blew

On this match, Jorge Sampaoli had chosen to blow some executives. Back in the plans for the last matches, Duje Caleta-Car blew in Auvergne. Just like Dimitri Payet and Arkadiusz Milik, on the bench, and Valentin Rongier, spared after an alert in training. Before tackling two important matches at the Vélodrome against Lazio on Thursday and Metz on Sunday, OM managed to recharge their batteries.

Cengiz Ünder revives

Tube of the summer at OM, the Turk had fallen asleep a little since. Silent since September 16 (8 games) and his goal on the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow, the player loaned by Roma has returned to the front in the purest Ünder style, a flat foot in the window of a beaten Arthur Desmas (26th). Sublime and good for confidence.





Pau Lopez confirms his good form

More often close to 2-0 than to 1-1, OM once again showed great defensive solidity … And once again, Pau Lopez showed his class in goals by taking the decisive stop in front of Jim Allevinah (68th). Precious like a Steve Mandanda in his prime!