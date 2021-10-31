The AS Monaco group for the trip to Brest

Here is the list of players summoned by Niko Kovac for the long trip to Brest this Sunday at the Francis Le Blé stadium (kick off 5 p.m. on Canal + Sport), on the program for the 12th day of Ligue 1.

Ride the wave. On the occasion of the longest trip of the season, the players of AS Monaco have the opportunity to continue their dynamic in Ligue 1. Winners of four of their last five league games, the teammates of Kevin Volland, elected MVP of the last success against Montpellier (3-1), do not want to stop there. Because there is a major stake this weekend, namely to get as close as possible to the podium of the elite.

📺 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝘁𝘀 of the victory against Montpellier to see or review. #ASMxAFFLELOU pic.twitter.com/bqYq9W2AIQ – AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) October 25, 2021

The podium in sight

But beware of the Brest trap. Deprived of victory for 15 games now in L1, Michel Der Zakarian’s men will be keen to put out a big performance. Like last season, where they won on the smallest of margins (1-0), against a very young Monegasque team. This time there will be more experience on the ground, and a European team status to defend, before the Europa League return match against PSV Eindhoven, beaten in the first leg for Club’s 200th in the Old Town. Continent.





But before thinking about this gala match, the Red and Whites want to do the “job” in Brittany. Here is the composition of the group chosen by Niko Kovac, for this trip to Brest at the Francis Le Blé stadium, on behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1. A match that will be followed in live text on asmonaco.com and broadcast on Canal + Sport (kick off 5 p.m.).

The AS Monaco group in Brest:

Guardians

Majecki, Nübel

Defenders

Aguilar, Badiashile, C. Henrique, Disasi, Jakobs, Maripán, Pavlović, Sidibé

Midfielders

Diop, Fofana, Gelson Martins, Golovin, Jean Lucas, Tchouameni

Forwards

Ben Yedder, Boadu, Isidor, Volland

Medical point:

-Eliot Matazo has muscle discomfort in his right thigh

-Cesc Fàbregas continues his re-athletic phase

Relive Niko Kovac and Eliot Matazo’s pre-match press conference.