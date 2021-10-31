the calendar of good deals

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to start shopping for Christmas presents. And the month of November will be conducive to this, since thanks to Black Friday but also Cyber ​​Monday, it will be possible to stock up on good deals.



This year is the November 26, 2021 that the Black friday will take place. Of American origin, this commercial operation usually takes place the day after Thanksgiving. But over the years, this date does not really correspond to the day when there are the most promotions. Since some websites are starting their campaign to broken prices a few days before the official date of “Black Friday”. To be the first to seize the good deals, it will therefore be necessary to think of prepare your basket a few days earlier.



That’s not all, since after Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday takes place. And as the name suggests, it takes place on Monday, November 29, 2021, or just three days after “Black Friday”. Same concept here too, endless promotions. Cyber ​​Monday is actually the equivalent of Black Friday, but online, to encourage people to buy on the internet.





