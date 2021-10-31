The cause of the progression of Alzheimer’s disease discovered

Good news for research against Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists have found the cause of disease progression in the brain. From clumps of toxic proteins, thought to be responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease, reach different areas of the brain and accumulate there over decades, according to a new study published Friday, October 29.

The article, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of molecular processes leading to this neurodegenerative disease, and could influence the way treatments are designed.

It also upsets the theory that clumps form in one place and set off a chain reaction in other areas, a pattern seen in mice. Such a spread can occur, but is not the main driver, according to the researchers.

400 samples

“Two things made this work possible,” Georg Meisl, a chemist at Cambridge University and one of the main authors of the article, told AFP. “First the study of very detailed data from PET scans (a type of medical imaging examination, nldr) and various sets of data put together, and the mathematical models that have been developed over the past ten years . “

The researchers used 400 brain samples taken after the death of people with Alzheimer’s and 100 PET scans performed on people living with the disease to monitor tau protein aggregation. This and another protein called beta-amyloid build up, causing brain cell death and brain shrinkage.





This notably causes memory loss and an inability to perform daily tasks. This disease is one of the main public health problems, and affects more than 40 million people in the world.

Studying cases of dementia

The researchers also found that five years were necessary for the aggregates for their number to double. This is an “encouraging” figure, according to Georg Meisl, because it shows that neurons are already capable of fighting aggregates. “Maybe if we can manage to improve them a bit, we can significantly delay the onset of critical illness.”

The team wants to apply the same methods to study traumatic brain injury and dementia frontotemporal, in which the tau protein also plays a role.

“Hopefully this study and others will help guide the development of future treatments targeting the tau protein, so that they have a better chance of slowing the disease and helping people with dementia,” said in a press release Sara Imarisio, from Alzheimer’s Research UK.

