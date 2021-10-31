the enchanting genius of Tim Burton at the service of this strong and thrilling tale

Discover without hesitation Miss Peregrine and the special children, the very beautiful tale for children adapted to the screen by Tim Burton, which is diffused for the first time in clear this evening on M6.
“All my life I’ve been looked at as a ‘special’ person so even the title of the book spoke to me!”, told us Tim Burton when we met in Paris in 2016, for the theatrical release of his film Miss Peregrine and the special children. The director ofEdward Scissorhands and of Frankenweenie evoked the very strong connection he had felt while reading the eponymous literary saga, written by the American Ransom Riggs, a literary phenomenon sold in several million copies worldwide. This passion for the work is felt in the slightest sequence of this particularly successful adaptation …
An ode to difference
Throughout his childhood, 16-year-old Jacob was rocked by the fantastic stories his grandfather Abraham (Terence Stamp), the son of Polish Jews, told him when he was young. Stories which Jacob now doubts the veracity. His father convinced him that the old man suffered from senile dementia. One evening, however, Abraham dies in the arms of his grandson, after being attacked by a supernatural creature. In order to unravel this mystery, Jacob, accompanied by his father, leaves the United States to join an island in Wales supposed to house the orphanage where Abraham grew up. The latter often evoked this refuge, run by a woman he described as extraordinary, Miss Peregrine Faucon (played by Eva Green, the muse of the American filmmaker), and reserved only for so-called “special” children.
An initiatory quest through parallel worlds
In line with the excellent Charlie and the chocolate factory, Tim Burton achieves a new wonder with this adaptation of a bestseller of children’s literature. Thanks to his rare ability to rediscover the magic of his child’s eyes, he creates a visually enchanting universe, at the service of a moving story, full of meaning and full of humanity. As soon as he got acquainted with the very endearing Jacob (Asa Butterfield, interpreter of the Hugo cabret by Martin Scorsese and star of the phenomenon series Sex Education) and the other children (including the charming Ella Purnell), the viewer is embarked on his initiatory quest through parallel worlds, strewn with extraordinary characters and adventures carried out with a sense of story that never fails. When Tim Burton gives his best, and this is the case here, the spectator too becomes a child again. What more could you ask for? Miss Peregrine and the special children