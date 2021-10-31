More

    the fall of a tree on a catenary blocks the route of the COP26 to a crowd of travelers

    NewsWorld


    Hundreds of travelers stranded on their way to COP26. A crowd of passengers hoping to travel by train to Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 on climate, found themselves stranded at Euston station in London (UK) on Sunday, October 31, due to an interruption in the traffic. traffic due to a tree falling on a catenary. The Avanti West Coast rail company, which serves Glasgow from Euston in particular, has advised travelers on Twitter not to travel, adding however to try to find alternative routes.

    >> Global warming: follow the launch of COP26 in our direct

    London Euston station for its part announced on Twitter that intervention teams were at work to “remove the tree and do a full damage assessment to plan repairs”. The incident took place about 130 kilometers north of the British capital.

    On the social network, many travelers have criticized the fact of not being able to get to Glasgow by train, a means of transport that is much less polluting than the plane.

    >> REPORT. Before COP26, youth hold their own climate conference in Glasgow and call on leaders to “give them a future”


    “All trains to Glasgow hanging on weather event – hundreds of climate conference delegates stranded in Euston because UK infrastructure is not resilient enough to withstand climate change …”, tweeted Cecilia Keating, journalist specializing in environmental issues. The reporter posted a photo showing a crowd hanging from the billboards, next to which sits a screen with scrolling inscriptions. “the world is watching you COP26”, “no time to waste”.

    Launched on Sunday, the COP26 represents “the last and the best hope” to succeed in limiting global warming to +1.5 ° C, the most ambitious objective of the Paris agreement, declared its president Alok Sharma at its opening.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleVery worried, theater operators ask online video giant Netflix to give up the idea of ​​showing its films on the big screen
    Next articleThe Squid Game Cryptocurrency Explodes by 7800% in 3 days, Run away! By Investing.com

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC