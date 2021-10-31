The “father of tiramisu”, Ado Campeol, died at the age of 93

FS –
Like many recipes that have marked history, the origin of tiramisu is uncertain. But all the stories lead to Treviso, in northeastern Italy. More precisely in the kitchens of the Alle Beccherie restaurant. Establishment owned by Ado Campeol until it closed in 2014. But it was Alba Campeol, his wife, as well as chef Roberto Linguanotto, who accidentally made this dessert composed of cookies soaked in coffee and mascarpone.
The Italian press recalls how this dessert would be the result of an accident during the manufacture of vanilla ice cream. The chef reportedly dropped mascarpone in a bowl of eggs and sugar, and after noticing the pleasant taste of the mixture, he told Alba Campeol about it. The duo then perfected the dessert, before adding it to the menu in 1972, without ever being patented. This is how it became a staple of Italian cuisine, subsequently adapted by chefs around the world.
The restaurant, like its founder, was undeniably an institution in the country’s history. It was also the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, who announced the death of this “star of gastronomy”. On Facebook, he paid tribute to this restaurateur and “the intuition and imagination of his wife” who gave birth to “one of the most famous sweet hits in the world”.
