the G20 agrees on the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C

According to a draft press release, the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies reaffirm the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C.

A strong signal for the opening of COP26. G20 leaders agreed on Sunday, October 31 in Rome (Italy) on a goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to the draft final press release, consulted by AFP, and according to the Elysee.

The G20 reaffirms the objective of the Paris Agreement, namely “keep the average temperature increase well below 2 degrees and continue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels”. But he goes a little further by adding: “Keeping 1.5 degrees within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitments from all countries.”.

“We are proud of these results, but we have to keep in mind that this is only the beginning”, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi reacted during his concluding speech at the G20 summit, which his country chaired this year.





According to the latest UN assessment which takes into account the new commitments of a majority of the signatory countries, the world is still heading towards warming “catastrophic” of + 2.7 ° C. Or at best + 2.2 ° C if we often take into account the promises “waves” of carbon neutrality for the middle of the century.

G20 countries have also agreed to stop subsidizing new overseas coal-fired power plant projects this year. “We will end international public funding for new coal-fired power plants by the end of 2021”, affirms the text, which does not give an objective for the abandonment of coal at the national level.