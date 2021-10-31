the G20 meets in Rome – RT in French

G20 leaders are meeting in Rome to discuss the health situation and the global economic recovery, affected by logistical challenges. Negotiations on the climate are also planned ahead of COP26.
-
saturday 30 october
Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez said he was ready to negotiate “firmly” the rescheduling of the South American country’s debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), after a meeting with his Managing Director on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.
-
The United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have expressed “deep and growing concern” over Iran’s nuclear activities, calling for Tehran to “change course” to save the agreement on its nuclear program – agreement from which Washington unilaterally emerged under President Donald Trump.
US Presidents Joe Biden and French Presidents Emmanuel Macron, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, met in the afternoon of October 30 to discuss it on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.
-
Before the opening of the G20 summit, on the morning of October 30, activists from the ecologist movement Extinction Rebellion tried to block the main road leading to the Palace of Congress in Rome, La Nuvola.
-
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pleaded for mutual recognition of the various anti-Covid vaccines available, in particular between G20 member countries including China and Russia.
-
The heads of state and government of the G20 have given the green light to the tax reform of multinationals, including planning to tax them at least at 15%, according to a statement from the US Treasury.
“Today, all G20 heads of state approved a historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.
-
Several groups of demonstrators are gathered in Rome to protest against the summit of G20 leaders currently being held in the Italian capital.
Health situation at the international level, economic recovery or even climate: so many themes on which the leaders of the G20 have planned to discuss during their summit which is taking place in Rome from October 30 to 31.
Vaccinate the planet against Covid
The shortages and problems that multiply in the global supply chain, and threaten to derail the pace of economic recovery, are on the menu of discussions which will also focus on the debt of the poorest countries as well as on the efforts to “vaccinate the planet against Covid”, as reported by AFP. The Heads of State and Government of the Group of 20 will then leave for Glasgow, Scotland, where COP26 will be held from October 31 to November 12, with the objective of making progress on the global control of climate change.
In Rome, Emmanuel Macron, who staged his reconciliation with Joe Biden on October 29 after the submarine affair, notably planned to meet Boris Johnson, against the backdrop of the crisis between their two countries on post-Brexit fishing .