the G20 meets in Rome – RT in French

G20 leaders are meeting in Rome to discuss the health situation and the global economic recovery, affected by logistical challenges. Negotiations on the climate are also planned ahead of COP26.

Health situation at the international level, economic recovery or even climate: so many themes on which the leaders of the G20 have planned to discuss during their summit which is taking place in Rome from October 30 to 31.

Vaccinate the planet against Covid

The shortages and problems that multiply in the global supply chain, and threaten to derail the pace of economic recovery, are on the menu of discussions which will also focus on the debt of the poorest countries as well as on the efforts to “vaccinate the planet against Covid”, as reported by AFP. The Heads of State and Government of the Group of 20 will then leave for Glasgow, Scotland, where COP26 will be held from October 31 to November 12, with the objective of making progress on the global control of climate change.

In Rome, Emmanuel Macron, who staged his reconciliation with Joe Biden on October 29 after the submarine affair, notably planned to meet Boris Johnson, against the backdrop of the crisis between their two countries on post-Brexit fishing .