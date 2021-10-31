More

    the group called up against Clermont

    Olympique de Marseille communicated this Sunday the group summoned by Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli for the reception of Clermont in the closing match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 at the Orange Vélodrome (8:45 p.m., to follow on our live commentary) . With 21 players present, it is a very small group compared to the one who traveled to Troyes to face OGC Nice, with the presence of several young people (Tagharlline, Ben Seghir …).

    The absence to note is that of midfielder Valentin Rongier, already spared against Nice in midweek and absent from training on Friday. He could be replaced by the Brazilian Gerson, called by Tite for the next international break. Sampaoli can also count on the return of his Moroccan attacking midfielder Amine Harit, not qualified for the late match of the 3rd day.


