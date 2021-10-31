The Isle Dragon Roars by jeuxvideo.com

Announced last September, Voice of Cards: The Isle of Dragon Roars had piqued the curiosity of card game fans. For good reason, it is Yoko Taro, the creator behind the NieR license, who is in charge of the project. After an encouraging first demo, the last game of this quirky producer is therefore released on our machines. Is Voice of Cards a successful bet?

Looks like a card game, but it’s not a card game

It should be clarified right away what Voice of Cards is. Despite its presentation and its evocative name, Yoko Taro’s new game isn’t really a card game, but rather a more traditional J-RPG, presented using cards and a board. Here, it is not a question of drawing each turn or creating a deck by optimizing the number of cards and their synergies. In Voice of Cards, you take part in different quests and numerous fights by casting spells and attacks from a list of skills that you have selected beforehand (for a maximum of four). Finally, the cards, the board, the table and the dice are only used to represent game mechanics directly from turn-based J-RPGs. In terms of combat system, Voice of Cards is much closer to a Dragon Quest or a Final Fantasy than a Slay the Spire, for example. We then quickly understand that the title taken is above all aesthetic and ultimately has very little impact on the gameplay.

It is beautiful my tray

From a formal point of view, hard not to be seduced by the rendering of Voice of Cards. It was Kimihiko Fujisaka, already known for his work on Fire Emblem Heroes or Terra Battle, who illustrated the maps that make up the entire universe. Here, no cutscenes or dubbed dialogues, only the illustrated cards and the voice of the narrator move the story forward. And if the illustrations don’t come alive, the cards themselves move to support the action. These scraps of cardboard fly across the screen when hit, waddle to move, and overlap to help the player understand who has the floor. The aesthetic choice of Voice of Cards therefore works wonderfully as long as one is sensitive to the board game atmosphere. The cards are turned over as we discover the world, the game master takes out a board dedicated to the fights before putting it away once the opponents are defeated, the light of the candles illuminates the room … Artistically, VoC is a success, that’s for sure, but from an ergonomic point of view, maybe a little less. We regret, for example, that moving around on the map can be tedious, in particular because diagonal movements are sometimes imprecise. We will soon have to go to the wrong box and trigger the wrong event. In addition, with each movement, neighboring cards are revealed via a one-second animation. In combat, it is impossible to speed up the animations or the movement of the cards. It does not seem like much, but put end to end, these small grievances give a certain slowness to the title. However, the minimalist staging works very well and the player manages to fill the void with their imagination. We therefore follow the events with pleasure, especially as the dialogues are particularly well paced. Too bad the scenario is, for its part, particularly classic.

Battles that lack depth

While the Queen of the Kingdom asks her bravest warriors to defeat a dragon that sows confusion in the region, Aragon a young hero eager for gold coins decides to kill the creature to pocket the reward. Alone and far too weak to accomplish this task, he decides to form a team of adventurers to bring the dragon’s head back to the queen. The team will, however, have to deal with a group of heroes much more competent than them who keep pushing them against each other. Difficult to do more classic, even if it is pleasant to embody the eternal latecomers. However, this agreed pitch is saved by the humoristic features of the narrator and the few staging surprises that the game has in store for us. Voice of Cards is a light game that regularly manages to make us giggle. For example, at the start of the game, one of our heroes destroys a front door after trying to push and pull it before realizing… that it was a sliding door. This type of event is frequent and punctuates an adventure that we travel with pleasure. To fully appreciate it, however, it will be necessary to go over the traditional not very subtle banter and a little heavy jokes on the appearance of our heroes and heroines to which the J-RPGs have accustomed us.





While Voice of Cards manages to blow us away thanks to its solid storytelling and pleasing visuals, the same can’t really be said for its combat system. If the clashes are not without interest, they never really take off during the ten hours constituting the adventure. After putting together their team of three adventurers, the player then selects their equipment and active and passive abilities. He then takes part in many fights encountered randomly or during missions. During clashes, he selects the attack most suited to the situation. The traditional weakness system is present and represents the only gameplay subtlety of the title. Fire enemies are sensitive to ice, others fear wind or lightning, etc. Spells have different Gem costs. Knowing that you win a gem every turn, you have to take this parameter into account to have enough of these stones to cast the spell of your choice at the right time.

For the rest, Voice of Cards is a very classic J-RPG. Magic, melee attack, turn by turn… It is all the more unfortunate that these too frequent fights oppose very little resistance to the player as our adventurers are overpowered. Only the last two chapters offer a real challenge. And if this classicism and this ease are not inherently dramatic, they are much more so when the player is assailed by random fights. It’s quite simple, the caves of the first Pokémon seem almost a little too calm compared to the world of VoC.

Note, however, that the player ends up picking up an item to ignore random fights. The game still attacks you with a text indicating the flight of enemies, but this prevents the appearance of the combat board. In short, Voice of Cards favors form over substance, and fails to keep the player in suspense with his fights.

Conclusion



Strong points A successful aesthetic bias

The narrator is perfectly in tune

Rhythmic dialogues, regularly funny

Card animations Weak points Overly simplistic fights

Random encounters, far too frequent

The overall slowness of movement and fighting

Voice of Cards is undeniably fun to follow, especially thanks to its frankly successful “board game” aesthetic. However, he fails to fully engage the player in his adventure, the fault of overly simplistic and intrusive fights. It remains a very nice game, often funny and pleasant to play, but unfortunately punctuated by moments of trouble.