the lack of visibility of Khazri’s masterpiece annoys on social networks

If the Saint-Etienne striker, Wahbi Khazri, scored an anthology goal with a 68m lob against FC Metz (1-1) on Saturday during the 12th day of Ligue 1, this masterpiece does not was not officially video relayed on social media, prompting many negative comments. Especially against the League.

It’s a video of an exceptional goal that has gone almost unnoticed. In any case on social networks. Saturday afternoon, during the match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 between Metz and Saint-Etienne (1-1), Wahbi Khazri achieved a real feat by equalizing with a phenomenal lob of 68 meters. A much commented alien goal but not visible on social networks via the accounts of Free and Amazon Prime. The American giant, main broadcaster of Ligue 1 and Saturday’s meeting in Saint-Symphorien, is not allowed to relay the goals on his Twitter or Instagram accounts. Likewise for Free. What about the LFP then? According to our information, the League wishes to protect its rights and opposes the dissemination of extracts from the matches on social networks.





The LFP mocked on the networks

To highlight this historic goal (it is the most distant goal scored in L1 since Opta records the stats in 2006), the LFP posted a summary illustration that boils down to a line on a field. A publication that provoked strong reactions: “This image will enhance Ligue 1 much more than the video of the goal for sure”, “Send an intern to the NBA if you want to sell L1.”

The NBA, the example to follow

Since Khazri’s masterpiece, the comparison with the US basketball league is shown as a model for promotion on the networks. A way also to point the finger (and often to mock) the failures of League in this area: “The NBA allows the reuse of short sequences on social networks in order to attract as many people as possible, Pierre wrote on Twitter. Rondeau, specialist in sports economics. As for the LFP, it draws. “

For the journalist of L’Equipe, Vincent Duluc “the LFP can hold all the speeches in the world on the L1 and its international development, if we can not see in loop the goal of Khazri on the social networks, it remains wind blast. It’s counterproductive, and the current fee amount doesn’t justify it. ” For those who would have missed out, the LFP and the clubs will be able to put the images of the goal of the year from this Monday.