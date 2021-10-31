the lawyer for the intersyndicale castigates the

In a letter addressed to the Ministers of Health and Overseas Territories, Maître Georges-Emmanuel Germany as Council of Trade Unions, castigates the communication around the mediation mission at the Martinique University Hospital.

Following the announcement by Olivier Véran and Sébastien Lecornu of the holding of a mediation on November 3 and the appointment of three mediators, the official response of the intersyndicale has arrived.

In a letter sent yesterday (Saturday, October 30, 2021) to the Minister of Health and Overseas France, Maître Georges-Emmanuel Germany, in his capacity as Council of Health Trade Unions, regrets the communication used.

This choice of refusing direct communication with stakeholders in favor of indirect communication exclusively with the press, is seen as contemptuous of the unions but above all of their constituents, and beyond, to a large extent by of Martinicans. Master Georges-Emmanuel Germany

Regarding the choice of mediators, the lawyer is surprised at the appointment, which he considers without consultation.





Mr. Gordien disqualified himself by taking public positions hostile to the position of the unions. Mr. Beauroy is an official of the labor administration whose status and functions prevent him from meeting the obligation of neutrality and impartiality. It does not matter, therefore, that in addition, none of them is a mediator. Despite everything, the inter-union considers them welcome at the discussion table insofar as their role can only be to represent the administration, and to speak on its behalf. Master Georges-Emmanuel Germany

Madame Toupillier is the only mediator whose appointment is accepted. Finally, the intersyndicale wonders about the place of this mediation and the conditions of its progress.